Thursday, 9 December, 2021, 7:07 AM
Home City News

Begum Rokeya Day today

Published : Thursday, 9 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM

The nation will observe 'Begum Rokeya Day' today marking the 141st birth and the 89th death anniversary of Begum Rokeya Shakhawat Hossain, the pioneer for women's rights in the subcontinent.
The Women and Children Affairs Ministry will organize a function at Osmani Smriti Auditorium here tomorrow on the occasion of 'Begum Rokeya Day' and distribute Rokeya Padak (Award)-2021.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the programme virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban as the chief guest with State minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatunnesa Indira in the chair at around 10 am, said a press release.
Five eminent women have been nominated for the Rokeya Padak-2021 for their outstanding contributions to women empowerment and social development, the release added.  
The recipients are - Professor Hasina Zakaria Bela, Archana Biswas, Shamsunnahar Rahman Paran (posthumous), Dr Zinat Huda and Dr Saria Sultana.
President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages today on the occasion of 'Begum Rokeya Day 2021', paying rich tributes to the memory of Begum Rokeya.
Special supplements, posters, booklets and souvenirs will be published on the occasion of the day.
Various programmes have been taken at district and upazila levels across the country to celebrate the day with due dignity.    -BSS


