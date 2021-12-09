50th anniv of BD-India friendship celebrated in London

High Commissions of India and Bangladesh in London have celebrated the Maitri Diwas (Friendship Day), marking 50 years of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh.

Marking the day, the Indian High Commission and the Bangladesh High Commission in London jointly hosted a reception and cultural programme there on Monday, said a press release of the Bangladesh High Commission in London on Wednesday.

On December 6 in 1971, India recognized Bangladesh and was one of the first countries to extend diplomatic recognition to Bangladesh.

During the state visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh in March 2021, both countries agreed to jointly commemorate December 6 as India-Bangladesh Friendship Day (Maitri Diwas) in India, Bangladesh and other countries around the world.

At the gala reception programme, one minute silence was observed in honour of all martyrs who lost their lives in Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971. -BSS





















