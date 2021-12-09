Video
Thursday, 9 December, 2021, 7:07 AM
City News

Butterfly Fair at JU tomorrow

Published : Thursday, 9 December, 2021

The Butterfly Fair-2021 will be held on Jahangirnagar University (JU) campus tomorrow (Friday).
JU Zoology Department will organise the fair on the Zahir Raihan auditorium premises to raise awareness to conserve butterfly in the environment.
Prof Md Monwar Hossain, convener of the fair, made the disclosure of the event through a press conference held at Teachers Lounge of central cafeteria of the university on Wednesday afternoon.
JU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Farzana Islam will inaugurate the fair as the chief guest.
The daylong fair will be featured with drawing competition for children, photography exhibition, butterfly exhibition, butterfly -shape kite flying competition for children, butterfly race, debate competition and documentary exhibition on 'Butterfly and its Habitat'.    -BSS


