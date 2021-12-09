Bangabandhu, Muktijuddho Corner set up at UGC

Bangabandhu and Muktijuddho (Liberation War) Corner has been set up on the premises of University Grants Commission (UGC) marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

UGC Chairman Dr Kazi Shahidullah inaugurated the "Bangabandhu and Muktijuddho Corner" and the mural of Bangabandhu at UGC's library, said a UGC press release on Wednesday.

More than 200 books on life and works of Bangabandhu and the Liberation War along with rare and significant photographs of Bangabandhu and his family were featured in different galleries of the corner, the release added.

Besides, six-point charter and number of Bangabandhu's quotes related to higher education were also displayed at Bangabandhu and Muktijuddho Corner, it continued.

UGC member Professor Dr Dil Afroza Begum, Prof Dr Md Sajjad Hossain, Prof Dr Muhammad Alamgir, Prof Biswajit Chand, Prof Md Abu Taher, Secretary of the Commission and officials were also present on the occasion. -BSS







