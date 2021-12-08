Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 December, 2021, 3:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Ex-J&K CM Mehbooba says India’s GDP trails behind BD

In hunger index, behind Pakistan, she adds

Published : Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Tripti Nath

NEW DELHI, Dec 7: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said India's GDP has gone below that of Bangladesh.
"In hunger index, we are behind Pakistan which is in deep debt."
Speaking fearlessly at a media interaction at the Indian Women's Press Corps here, Mehbooba who is heading the People's Democratic Party said the India that Mahatma Gandhi dreamt of has turned into the India that his assassin Nathuram Godse may have aspired for.  She contradicted the narrative of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata party on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Like a tigress, she roared, "Our fight is against colonial mindset and a divisive government. Radicalization is going on all over the country.  We will fight peacefully like Mahatma Gandhi inside and outside. The farmers have shown a way. We will not let their sacrifice go in vain."
She said the atmosphere in J&K has become suffocating and stifling. "Contrary to their claims, nothing has improved after scrapping of Article 370. J&K has become a laboratory. They first meddled with the Constitution there."
It may be recalled that in 2019, the Central government in India scrapped Article 370 which gave special rights to the people of J&K and bifurcating the region into J&K and Ladakh.
While drawing attention to the National Register for Citizens, the Citizenship Amendment Act and farmers laws, Mehbooba said nobody was asked anything.  The economy of J&K is in doldrums. Our trucks carrying perishable goods are stopped and our minerals are being exploited by outsiders. Before 2019, no farmer committed suicide. We were better than many States in the area of health and education."
Asked how she felt being put under house arrest, Mehbooba said, "I had never imagined this. It led to a political vacuum."
To a question on pandemic management in J&K, she said it was better than that of so-called model States like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.
Mehbooba Mufti said independent voices are suppressed in J&K and that is why she has had to come to the national capital to sit in demonstration at Jantar Mantar along with PDP loyalists carrying posters that read, "Kashmir is in Pain."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-J&K CM Mehbooba says India’s GDP trails behind BD
BUET student Abrar murder case judgment today
India, Russia sign 28 deals during Putin visit
DB to quiz Murad, if complaint filed   
BD-KSA jt meeting on migrants issues once every month
C-19 claims 5 more lives
Experts worry over possible spread in country
Indian Army gifts Liberation War-time tank, Howitzer gun to Bangladesh


Latest News
Helicopter with Indian defence chief on board crashes, 4 dead
Prisoner dies in Noakhali jail
18 stranded workers rescued from Bay
Dhaka-Delhi could be benefitted in generating hydropower in Nepal, Bhutan: PM
Two children drown in Faridpur
Bangladesh, India to drive SA’s growth, prosperity: US
30 institutions receive Green Award 2020
20 to be hanged for killing BUET student Abrar Fahad
Bangladesh 72/4 at lunch
Tokyo governor plans to introduce same-sex marriage next year
Most Read News
Rohingyas sue Facebook for $150bn over hate speech
Saudi Arabia and Oman sign deals worth $30 bn
Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID shots with Moderna gives better immune response
Bangladesh’s total Covid fatalities stand at 28,010
Continuous rains damage Aman paddy, lentil in Barguna
Indonesian volcano eruption death toll rises to 34
BNP plans to take legal action against Murad
HC asks to remove Murad's obscene audios, videos from social media
Pakistan lose 2 early wickets on 4th day of Dhaka test
Man killed in Panchagarh road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft