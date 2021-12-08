Ex-J&K CM Mehbooba says India’s GDP trails behind BD

NEW DELHI, Dec 7: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said India's GDP has gone below that of Bangladesh.

"In hunger index, we are behind Pakistan which is in deep debt."

Speaking fearlessly at a media interaction at the Indian Women's Press Corps here, Mehbooba who is heading the People's Democratic Party said the India that Mahatma Gandhi dreamt of has turned into the India that his assassin Nathuram Godse may have aspired for. She contradicted the narrative of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata party on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Like a tigress, she roared, "Our fight is against colonial mindset and a divisive government. Radicalization is going on all over the country. We will fight peacefully like Mahatma Gandhi inside and outside. The farmers have shown a way. We will not let their sacrifice go in vain."

She said the atmosphere in J&K has become suffocating and stifling. "Contrary to their claims, nothing has improved after scrapping of Article 370. J&K has become a laboratory. They first meddled with the Constitution there."

It may be recalled that in 2019, the Central government in India scrapped Article 370 which gave special rights to the people of J&K and bifurcating the region into J&K and Ladakh.

While drawing attention to the National Register for Citizens, the Citizenship Amendment Act and farmers laws, Mehbooba said nobody was asked anything. The economy of J&K is in doldrums. Our trucks carrying perishable goods are stopped and our minerals are being exploited by outsiders. Before 2019, no farmer committed suicide. We were better than many States in the area of health and education."

Asked how she felt being put under house arrest, Mehbooba said, "I had never imagined this. It led to a political vacuum."

To a question on pandemic management in J&K, she said it was better than that of so-called model States like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

Mehbooba Mufti said independent voices are suppressed in J&K and that is why she has had to come to the national capital to sit in demonstration at Jantar Mantar along with PDP loyalists carrying posters that read, "Kashmir is in Pain."