BUET student Abrar murder case judgment today

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Abrar Fahad murder case judgement will be delivered today.

Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT)-1 of Dhaka will deliver the verdict in the sensational murder case.

On November 28, Dhaka's STT-1 deferred the judgement date in the 2019 grisly killing of Abrar.

The trial court passed the deferment order as the Judgement copy was not prepared on the scheduled date and it fixed new date on December 8.

On November 14, the tribunal set the judgement date on November 24 after concluding arguments by both the prosecution and the defence sides.

Abrar, a second-year student of BUET, was brutally beaten to death in the early hours of October 7 in 2019 allegedly by some Chhatra League activists.

Following the deferment order of Judgement, Abrar's father Barkatullah told the Daily Observer, "We have confidence in the court. We are hoping to get justice. We want all the accused to be punished for the brutal murder."

During the trial, 46 out of 60 prosecution witnesses and six defence witnesses testified before the Dhaka's Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT)-1.

Inspector Md Wahiduzaman of the Detective Branch (DB) of police submitted the charge sheet against 25 BUET students on November 13 in 2019.

Of those accused, 22 are in jail while the rest three are fugitive.

The incident triggered a firestorm of protests across the country. Many took to social media to demand justice for Abrar.

Amid protests on the campus, BUET authorities on October 11 the same year banned all political activities on the campus.

BUET authorities expelled 26 students for their alleged involvement in Abrar Fahad murder case.

Abrar was a resident of Room No-1011 of Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the BUET.









