India, Russia sign 28 deals during Putin visit

NEW DELHI, Dec 7: Russia and India signed a flurry of trade and arms deals during President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, including one that will see India produce more than 600,000 Kalashnikov assault rifles.

"Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, there has been no change in the relationship between India and Russia," PM Modi said at the 21st India-Russia summit that covered an array of areas with an aim to further enhance the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries. The annual summit is held alternately in India and Russia. The two countries signed 28 agreements, included government-to-government pacts, in several areas.

Putin travelled to India with Russia's defence and foreign ministers in a visit that saw the two countries reinforce their ties with a military and technical cooperation pact until 2031 and a pledge to boost annual trade to $30 billion by 2025.

The Russian president is visiting India amid increasingly strained relations between Russia and the

United States, also a key Indian ally, which has expressed reservations about the growing military cooperation between Moscow and New Delhi.

A joint statement published after the talks said Russia and India had "reiterated their intention to strengthen defence cooperation, including in the joint development of production of military equipment." In addition to the deal for India to produce AK-203 assault rifles, Russia said it was interested in continuing to provide S-400 air defence missile systems.

India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the two countries had signed 28 investment pacts, including deals on steel, shipbuilding, coal and energy. He added that a 2018 contract for the S-400 missile systems was currently being implemented. "Supplies have begun this month, and will continue to happen," he said, referring to the S-400.

The deal with Moscow puts India at risk of sanctions from the United States under a 2017 US law aimed at deterring countries from buying Russian military hardware. Russian oil company Rosneft said it signed a contract with Indian Oil to supply up to 2 million tonnes of oil to India by the end of 2022.

The countries also signed a memorandum of understanding for Russia to send an uninterrupted supply of coal to India to support its steel production, among other deals. Putin and Modi also discussed the situation in Afghanistan, voicing their commitment to ensure that the country will never become a safe haven for international terrorism.

Referring to bilateral trade, the Russian President said it decreased by 17 per cent last year but has increased by 30 per cent this year in the first nine months. "We are working on very promising sectors, including energy and space. We are also working and cooperating in areas of military and technology," Mr Putin said.

The Russian President said the two countries continue to cooperate on the global agenda. "We are naturally concerned about everything related to terrorism, terror funding, and drug trafficking and that is why we are naturally concerned about the situation in Afghanistan," he added. Pointing out that the two countries have held joint military exercises in both Indian and Russian territories, he said that Russia intends to work further on this matter. -REUTERS







