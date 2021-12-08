Video
DB to quiz Murad, if complaint filed   

Actor Imon summoned by RAB on Tuesday

Published : Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 225
Staff Correspondent 

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Tuesday said they will question State Minister Murad Hassan, who resigned on Tuesday, over the scandalous audio leak that went viral on social media, if a complaint is filed. Murad stepped down on Tuesday, as directed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
A phone conversation of Dr Murad Hasan with actress Mahia Mahi and actor Imon was leaked in a social medium on Monday. In sequel to leak out of the audio clip, actor Imon was summoned to the office of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Tuesday afternoon.
Earlier on Monday and today (Tuesday), Imon went to the Detective Branch office at Minto Road where he met with DB's joint commissioner Mohammad Harun-ar-Rashid.
RAB's Legal and Media Wing director Commander Khondker Al Moyeen on Tuesday confirmed about
summoning Imon to the RAB office.
The Awami League, Murad's party, discussed whether legal action should be taken against him. The BNP, meanwhile, has called for his arrest.
Murad, 47, a doctor by training, has been in the eye of a social media storm for his offensive remarks on former prime minister Khaleda Zia's granddaughter.
Amid the furore, an audio clip of a telephone conversation began to circulate on Facebook. In the audio record purported to have his voice, Murad was heard using a stream of obscene words and threatening to drag an actress into a five-star hotel and rape her.
Actress Mahiya Mahi later took to social media and confirmed that she was the other party in the conversation with Murad.
Asked whether Murad should be questioned over the remarks caught on audio, AKM Hafiz Akhtar, Additional Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police said detectives would investigate if a complaint was filed.


