BD-KSA jt meeting on migrants issues once every month

Bangladesh and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia agreed to hold a joint meeting on the first Wednesday of every month from onwards to resolve the problems of the Bangladeshi migrants working or intending to get an overseas job in the country.

In a bilateral meeting between Bangladesh's Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran and Saudi Ambassador to Dhaka Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan on Tuesday at the Ministry's Eskaton office in Dhaka, the decision was taken.

Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Secretary Dr Ahmed Munirus Salehin and

Director General (DG) of Bureau of Manpower Training and Employment (BMET) Shahidul Alam were also at the meeting.

The issues of ensuring police clearance for the migrants in the shortest possible time, issuance of smart cards and visas were also discussed in the meeting.

The issues of resolving the problems of migrants including safer workplaces and protections prevailing now and the next course of action to ease the migration process were also discussed.

In the meeting, the Minister assured the Saudi envoy saying that Bangladesh has taken initiatives to establish 100 new training centres for developing skilled workers.











