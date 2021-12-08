Video
C-19 claims 5 more lives

Published : Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed five more death from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday. The death tally now stands at 28,010. Some 291 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,578,011.   
Besides, 308 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the number to 1,542,908 and overall recovery rate at 97.78,
according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of 1.45 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 14.32 per cent and the death rate at 1.78 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 848 labs across the country tested 20,014 samples.
Of the deceased, four were male and one female. One was between one was within 51-60, two were 61-70, and two were within 71-80 years old.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,914 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,087 were women.


