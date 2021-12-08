Experts worry over possible spread in country

Omicron, the new variant of Covid-19, first identified in South Africa on November 8, has already spread to 26 countries. Experts said the Delta variant could not be stopped, nor could Omicron. If not aware, this variant, also classified as 'Variant of Concern' of the World Health Organization (WHO), can take a terrible form in Bangladesh as well.

The new variant of the deadly virus is rapidly becoming more aggressive in South Africa. On December 1, South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the number of infected people in the country had almost doubled in the past 24 hours to 8,561.

According to AFP, South African scientists have found in a preliminary study that the ability to re-infect of Omicron variants is three times higher than the Delta and Beta variants. Omicron has the ability to break down the immune system of a person who has been infected with Covid-19 before.

The Ministry of Health has taken various steps to warn about Omicron in the country. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) issued 15 directives in this regard after a meeting on the Omicron of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19. The DGHS then urged expatriates from South Africa and Omicron-identified countries not to return to the country at this time. At the same time, the Ministry of Health has announced to stop flights with South Africa.

But even in the case of so many measures, when the most contagious Omicron is detected in the nearest country, it is a matter of great concern. Before this, due to the delta from India, from mid-June to the end of August, the country had to see its terrible destructive form. During this period, the Corona pandemic

killed a maximum of 264 people in a single day, a maximum of 16,230 patients were identified in a single day.

As of May 24, coronavirus infection increased in seven border areas of the country. There are 30 districts bordering India. In the last May, the trend was high in seven districts. Chapainawabganj was one of these districts. From there the delta spread all over the country.

Public health experts said that Delta could not be stopped, this time Omicron cannot be stopped either. It will definitely come to the country today or tomorrow. And for this the border management has to be beefed up. This time, vigilance should be exercised to ensure hygiene rules inside the country.

Dr Mushtaq Hossain, advisor of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said, "We have to take action considering the risk now. Now that omicron has been widely identified in South Africa and its neighbouring countries, those who come from there have to go through mandatory institutional quarantine. But if one comes from countries where one or two people have been identified, they have to take either home quarantine or three to seven days formal quarantine. Then they have to test the corona and release it if it is negative."

But the question of whether home quarantine is possible in a country like Bangladesh Mushtaq Hossain said, "Home quarantine is not effective in any country without monitoring. However, if they come from a country where there is no community transmission, they should be kept under the restrictions."

Mushtaq Hossain further said, "There is a need for extensive motivation in the border area. Since the patient has been identified in Karnataka, India, if anyone comes from there they must be brought into an official quarantine. At the same time border management needs to be strengthened."

Prof Nazrul Islam, a Member of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19, said, "Delta could not be stopped, neither could Omicron. Being identified in India means we are very close to Omicron."

When the Delta variant was identified in India, attempts were made to stop it, but could not be stopped. Even though there was a laxity in taking action then or the way, it should have been taken, it did not happen," he said, adding that there were many illegal or minor routes between India and Bangladesh which people of the two countries could travel. Again, there were many shortcomings in sealing the border. If it doesn't happen this time, then maybe there will be some delay for the variant to enter, but Omicron can't be stopped, said Prof Nazrul Islam.













