Indian Army gifts Liberation War-time tank, Howitzer gun to Bangladesh



The Indian Army hands over vintage T-55 Armoured Tank and a 75/24mm Mountain Howitzer Gun, which were used in the Bangladesh War of Liberation in 1971, to Bangladesh Army at the Benapole Land Port on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Those were handed over to the Army at around 11am on Tuesday at Benapole Land Port in Jashore as a souvenir of Indian government on the occasion of Bangladesh's Golden Jubilee of Independence.

Bangladesh Army's 55 Infantry Division's Lt Col

Ashraf Ali received the two war weapons for the country.

During the handing over, Benapole Mayor Ashraful Alam Liton, Deputy Director (Traffic) of Benapole Land Port Mamun Tarafder and BGB and BSF's high officials were present.

Mamun Tarafder said that the two items were given as gift of Indian government. Those will be sent to Dhaka soon. Of the two war items, Bangladesh National Museum (Jatiya Jadughar) authority will receive the tank for keeping it under its supervision while Mountain Howitzer Gun will be kept to Army.

Earlier, the Indian Army had also given six cannons (Mujib Battery), which were taken back to India after the independence, as gift.













The Indian Army on Tuesday handed over a T-55 Armoured Tank (redundant) and a 75/24mm Mountain Howitzer Gun, which were used in the Bangladesh's War of Liberation in 1971, to Bangladesh Army.Those were handed over to the Army at around 11am on Tuesday at Benapole Land Port in Jashore as a souvenir of Indian government on the occasion of Bangladesh's Golden Jubilee of Independence.Bangladesh Army's 55 Infantry Division's Lt ColAshraf Ali received the two war weapons for the country.During the handing over, Benapole Mayor Ashraful Alam Liton, Deputy Director (Traffic) of Benapole Land Port Mamun Tarafder and BGB and BSF's high officials were present.Mamun Tarafder said that the two items were given as gift of Indian government. Those will be sent to Dhaka soon. Of the two war items, Bangladesh National Museum (Jatiya Jadughar) authority will receive the tank for keeping it under its supervision while Mountain Howitzer Gun will be kept to Army.Earlier, the Indian Army had also given six cannons (Mujib Battery), which were taken back to India after the independence, as gift.