ALCWC likely to ask for Murad’s ouster from party

Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif said on Tuesday that recommendation will be made for disciplinary action from the party against State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Murad Hasan.

Hanif made the remarks while talking to reporters in the Sangsad Bhaban premises.

He said, "If allegations against a leader are proven, he/she must be punished. Decision on Murad will be taken at Awami League's next Central Working Committee meeting."

"The Prime Minister has already asked Murad Hasan to resign from the cabinet. The expulsion from the party will be recommended at the next meeting of the party's executive parliament," said Hanif.

Meanwhile, Jamalpur district AL has cancelled the post of Dr Murad Hasan as health affairs secretary in the committee.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the district AL on Tuesday afternoon. Jamalpur district AL President Advocate Baki Billah confirmed the matter.

Earlier, people in Jamalpur's Sarishabari upazila brought out processions and distributed sweets on Tuesday morning after hearing that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked State Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Dr Murad Hassan, to step down from his post of the Cabinet.

Meanwhile BSS adds: Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud Tuesday said the resignation of state minister of his ministry Dr Murad Hasan has reached the cabinet division as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked him to tender his resignation letter.

"In fact, the incidents of Murad are unfortunate. He didn't create any obstacle in our ministry's works while performing as state minister rather Dr Murad Hasan had always cooperated with me," he told reporters at his secretariat office here.

The minister said he saw some changes in Murad over the last few months.

"I've seen some changes in him in the last few months. His (Murad) some statements and activities embarrassed the government and the party as well.

For this, the Premier asked him to resign. And his public relations officer has already taken the resignation letter, signed by Murad, to the cabinet division," he added.

Replying to a query over the party membership of Murad, the minister said decision will be taken in this regard. According to the party decision, Awami League Jamalpur district unit can say about this as he is the health affairs secretary of the district unit, he added.

Hasan said he (Murad) was voted by the people and it is the matter of the Jatiya Sangsad.

Replying to another query, Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, said, "I also worked as a special assistant of the Prime Minister.

The Premier doesn't approve anyone's comments or activities that can embarrass the party or the government."







