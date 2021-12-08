Remove Murad audio, video clips, HC tells BTRC

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday directed Bangladesh Telecommu-nication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to remove the controversial audio and video clips of State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Murad Hassan from social media, which sparked waves of criticism.

An HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order following a petition of Barrister Sayed Sayedul Haque Suman.

The court asked Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar to take necessary steps for removing the

clips and inform the progress to the HC on Wednesday.

In the petition, Barrister Suman said, "The audio and video clips are obscene. They will affect our children. They should have been removed by the BTRC immediately."

During an interview on social media recently, the State Minister made derogatory comments on BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and his daughter Zaima Rahman.

After that, an audio clip of a phone conversation between him and actress Mahia Mahi went viral on social media.





