Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 December, 2021, 3:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Remove Murad audio, video clips, HC tells BTRC

Published : Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 237
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday directed Bangladesh Telecommu-nication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to remove the controversial audio and video clips of State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Murad Hassan from social media, which sparked waves of criticism.
An HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order following a petition of Barrister Sayed Sayedul Haque Suman.
The court asked Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar to take necessary steps for removing the
clips and inform the progress to the HC on Wednesday.
In the petition, Barrister Suman said, "The audio and video clips are obscene. They will affect our children. They should have been removed by the BTRC immediately."
During an interview on social media recently, the State Minister made derogatory comments on BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and his daughter Zaima Rahman.
After that, an audio clip of a phone conversation between him and actress Mahia Mahi went viral on social media.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-J&K CM Mehbooba says India’s GDP trails behind BD
BUET student Abrar murder case judgment today
India, Russia sign 28 deals during Putin visit
DB to quiz Murad, if complaint filed   
BD-KSA jt meeting on migrants issues once every month
C-19 claims 5 more lives
Experts worry over possible spread in country
Indian Army gifts Liberation War-time tank, Howitzer gun to Bangladesh


Latest News
Helicopter with Indian defence chief on board crashes, 4 dead
Prisoner dies in Noakhali jail
18 stranded workers rescued from Bay
Dhaka-Delhi could be benefitted in generating hydropower in Nepal, Bhutan: PM
Two children drown in Faridpur
Bangladesh, India to drive SA’s growth, prosperity: US
30 institutions receive Green Award 2020
20 to be hanged for killing BUET student Abrar Fahad
Bangladesh 72/4 at lunch
Tokyo governor plans to introduce same-sex marriage next year
Most Read News
Rohingyas sue Facebook for $150bn over hate speech
Saudi Arabia and Oman sign deals worth $30 bn
Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID shots with Moderna gives better immune response
Bangladesh’s total Covid fatalities stand at 28,010
Continuous rains damage Aman paddy, lentil in Barguna
Indonesian volcano eruption death toll rises to 34
BNP plans to take legal action against Murad
HC asks to remove Murad's obscene audios, videos from social media
Pakistan lose 2 early wickets on 4th day of Dhaka test
Man killed in Panchagarh road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft