State Minister Murad resigns

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Murad Hassan on Tuesday submitted his resignation letter to the Ministry. Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed him to resign from the Cabinet by Tuesday. He also lost his post of Health Affairs Secretary of Jamalpur district Awami League (AL).

Citing personal reasons he submitted his resignation letter through e-mail around 12:30pm.

In the wake of an audio clip of the Minister that went viral on social media which was indecent and derogatory to women sparked waves of criticism across the country.

Sources said the resignation letter of the State Minister will be sent to the Cabinet Division and then to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). After the Prime Minister's approval, the Cabinet will send the letter to the President.

According to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry sources, all his personal staff refused to serve Murad due to his misdemeanour. During his three years' tenure, three personal secretaries and two assistant personal secretaries have left his office submitting applications for re posting to the Public Administration Ministry.

As a result, the PA Ministry had decided not to assign any new PS or APS for Murad. His Public Relation Officer (PRO) was giving all the official support to the State Minister in absence of PS and APS, the officials said.

There are several allegations against Murad of misbehaviour with the officials of the Ministry and subordinate authorities, the sources said.

Meanwhile, Murad wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday, soon after he emailed his resignation letter, "If I have made a mistake, or my words have hurt our mothers and sisters, then I ask for your forgiveness."

"I will always abide by the decisions of our honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, our compassionate mother and daughter of Bangabandhu," he added.

At the same time, regarding Murad Hasan, Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said that he saw

some changes in State Minister Murad Hasan over the last three months.

While talking to reporters at the Secretariat Hasan Mahmud said, "It seems to me he had somewhat changed for the worst in the last three months. His activities embarrassed the government and the party."

Regarding, the position of Murad in parliament and his primary membership in the party, Hasan Mahmud, also the Joint General Secretary of the ruling AL, said, "Murad was voted by the people and none can exclude him."

"Jamalpur district Awami League will decide about his post of Health Affairs Secretary in that committee while the central working committee of the party will decide on his primary membership," he added.

Meanwhile, Jamalpur district AL has cancelled the post of Health Affairs Secretary of Dr Murad Hasan.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the district AL on Tuesday afternoon. Jamalpur district AL President Adv Baki Billah confirmed the matter.

Earlier, people in Jamalpur's Sarishabari upazila brought out jubilant processions and distributed sweets on Tuesday morning after hearing that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked State Minister Dr Murad Hassan to step down from his post.

According to our local correspondent, some people also burnt Jamalpur-4 constituency lawmaker Murad's effigy at Muktijoddha Chottor in the upazila. Soon after the news spread, followers of Murad left the area. On the other hand, locals started gathering at shops to watch television news on the development.

A section of leaders of local AL and its front organisations were seen joining the processions in Sarishabari's Aramnogor, Satpoa, Jhalupara areas yesterday.













