Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 December, 2021, 3:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM for united efforts to address Covid-19 challenges, impacts

Published : Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 259

PM for united efforts to address Covid-19 challenges, impacts

PM for united efforts to address Covid-19 challenges, impacts

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Tuesday laid emphasis on united efforts to address the Covid-19 challenges and its impacts on public health as the pandemic has marked a significant setback on the nutrition initiatives.
"Urgent actions and united efforts are needed to address the challenges of COVID-19, along with its
impacts on public health and nutrition," she said.
  The premier made this remark while virtually addressing the "Tokyo Nutrition for Growth (N4G) Summit 2021" held in Japan.
  As the summit comes at a critical time, midway of the United Nations (UN) Decade of Action on Nutrition, she opined that it is the time for bold commitments to develop "a global partnership to end all forms of malnutrition".
  Mentioning that ensuring nutrition for all citizens is a daunting task, she said investment in nutrition security generates high socio-economic returns leading the way to sustainable growth and development.
  The prime minister also placed five-point proposals to ensure healthy and nutritious diets for the growing population.
  In her first proposal, she said international community needs to work together to tackle the challenges of COVID-19, including its impact on nutrition programs.
  Secondly, she opted for the enhanced collaboration to advance research for growing high yielding nutritious foods.
  She, in her third proposal, called for building food banks at regional and global levels to be secured from emergency disasters.
  Fourthly, the premier stressed the need for exchanging of best practices and expertise to increase nutrient contents in food.
In her final proposal, she urged all to disburse the committed climate adaptation fund to adapt to the climate-led extreme events that hamper food production in the developing world.
Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh has made immense achievements and substantial progress in economy, food security, health and nutrition during the last one decade.
  She mentioned her government's different initiatives undertaken to enhance nutrition status of disadvantaged people.
   She said the initiatives included allowances for vulnerable groups under social safety-net programs, cash allowances for insolvent pregnant and lactating mothers, mid-day meals for school students.
  The head of the government added: "We are diversifying production of grains, vegetables, fish, meat, eggs, and fruits with the goal of increased food security and improved nutrition."
  She continued that they started their actions giving dividend as the poverty rate came down to 20.5% from 31.5% during the past one decade.
  She went on saying the country is on track for achieving its child nutrition status as malnutrition rates have also declined.
  She said stunting of children decreased from 43% in 2007 to 31% in 2017 which is now below WHO critical threshold.
  Wasting declined from 17% to 8% and underweight from 43% to 22% during the same period, she said, adding, overweight among under-5 children is 2.4% whereas regional rate is 5% and global 6%.
  The premier said: "We aim to strengthen our commitments made at earlier nutrition Summits to achieve the SDGs and improve nutrition outcomes in line with our Five-Year Plan."
  She expressed her pledge to address the double burden of malnutrition through 12 commitments which are aligning with SDGs.
   She said, "These will be achieved through a multi-sectoral approach, leveraging both domestic and development finances."
Japanese Prime Minister Kishoda Fumio, DRC President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, United Nations Secretary general Antnio Guterres, World Bank President David Malpass, WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom and UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta H Fore, among others, also spoke in the high-level session.
   In addition, video messages from Timor-Leste Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak and El alvador First Lady Gabriela Rodriguez were played.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-J&K CM Mehbooba says India’s GDP trails behind BD
BUET student Abrar murder case judgment today
India, Russia sign 28 deals during Putin visit
DB to quiz Murad, if complaint filed   
BD-KSA jt meeting on migrants issues once every month
C-19 claims 5 more lives
Experts worry over possible spread in country
Indian Army gifts Liberation War-time tank, Howitzer gun to Bangladesh


Latest News
Helicopter with Indian defence chief on board crashes, 4 dead
Prisoner dies in Noakhali jail
18 stranded workers rescued from Bay
Dhaka-Delhi could be benefitted in generating hydropower in Nepal, Bhutan: PM
Two children drown in Faridpur
Bangladesh, India to drive SA’s growth, prosperity: US
30 institutions receive Green Award 2020
20 to be hanged for killing BUET student Abrar Fahad
Bangladesh 72/4 at lunch
Tokyo governor plans to introduce same-sex marriage next year
Most Read News
Rohingyas sue Facebook for $150bn over hate speech
Saudi Arabia and Oman sign deals worth $30 bn
Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID shots with Moderna gives better immune response
Bangladesh’s total Covid fatalities stand at 28,010
Continuous rains damage Aman paddy, lentil in Barguna
Indonesian volcano eruption death toll rises to 34
BNP plans to take legal action against Murad
HC asks to remove Murad's obscene audios, videos from social media
Pakistan lose 2 early wickets on 4th day of Dhaka test
Man killed in Panchagarh road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft