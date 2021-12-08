Daraz's objection to our report and our view

Our report, "Daraz's link with illegal sale of foreign bank cards found" was published in the Daily Observer on November 30 in 2021.

In a reaction to the report Daraz said, "The allegation against Daraz of laundering thousand of crores of taka in the name of selling digital products is an unfounded statement. It is worth mentioning that Daraz's digital products account for less than 1 per cent of the total sales in the marketplace, and till date we have not remitted any money abroad, so the question of laundering money does not arise.

Daraz has been conducting its business in compliance with all the relevant laws of Bangladesh.

Besides, Daraz is an online marketplace and only serves as a facilitator between the sellers and the buyers."

Our comment: We stand by our report. A companion report under the headline, "CID starts probe into alleged money laundering of Daraz" published on the same day also dealt with similar allegations and corroborates the report in question.

In the report the CID officials said they had information that Daraz had illegally laundered huge sums of money in the name of selling digital products.

However, Daraz had no say about the allegations levelled against the e-commerce marketplace in the CID report.