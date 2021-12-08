No loose edible oil sale after March 16: Minister

Expressing his dissatisfaction over the quality of edible oil being sold at the market, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder asked the authorities concerned to pay attention to the matter.

"It's a matter of concern that the consumers cannot keep their confidence on the quality of edible oil. Everybody including the importers and retailers must have to consider the issue of public health before making profits. They should have to ensure quality edible oil for the people," he said while addressing a seminar held at a hotel in Dhaka.

Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) hosted the seminar titled as 'Food Safety and Quality Assessment of Drum Oil Sold in Markets. BFSA Chairman Abdul Kaiyum Sarker chaired the programme while its member Prof Dr Abdul Alim presented the keynote paper.

Among others, Food Secretary Dr Mosammat Nazmanara Khanum, Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana and Country Director of Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) Dr Rudaba Khandker also spoke at the programme.

Sadhan Majumder said, "Though Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib enacted law keeping the provisions of punishment for hoarding and adulteration after the independence, we are still talking about adulteration. It's very unfortunate."

He assured that no loose edible oil would be sold in the country's markets after March 16, 2022.

He urged the manufacturers for ensuring packaged (bottled) edible oil for the consumers.













