Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 December, 2021, 3:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

No loose edible oil sale after March 16: Minister

Published : Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

Expressing his dissatisfaction over the quality of edible oil being sold at the market, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder asked the authorities concerned to pay attention to the matter.
"It's a matter of concern that the consumers cannot keep their confidence on the quality of edible oil. Everybody including the importers and retailers must have to consider the issue of public health before making profits. They should have to ensure quality edible oil for the people," he said while addressing a seminar held at a hotel in Dhaka.
Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) hosted the seminar titled as 'Food Safety and Quality Assessment of Drum Oil Sold in Markets. BFSA Chairman Abdul Kaiyum Sarker chaired the programme while its member Prof Dr Abdul Alim presented the keynote paper.
Among others, Food Secretary Dr Mosammat Nazmanara Khanum, Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana and Country Director of Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) Dr Rudaba Khandker also spoke at the programme.
Sadhan Majumder said, "Though Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib enacted law keeping the provisions of punishment for hoarding and adulteration after the independence, we are still talking about adulteration. It's very unfortunate."
He assured that no loose edible oil would be sold in the country's markets after March 16, 2022.
He urged the manufacturers for ensuring packaged (bottled) edible oil for the consumers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Daraz's objection to our report and our view
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaking at a rally
No loose edible oil sale after March 16: Minister
Students demonstrate on the Rampura Bridge in the capital on Sunday
Students stage demo for road safety
53 hospitalized with dengue
Dev activities in hill areas gain momentum after CHT peace accord: Bir Bahadur
Bus superviser, helper remanded for a day each


Latest News
Helicopter with Indian defence chief on board crashes, 4 dead
Prisoner dies in Noakhali jail
18 stranded workers rescued from Bay
Dhaka-Delhi could be benefitted in generating hydropower in Nepal, Bhutan: PM
Two children drown in Faridpur
Bangladesh, India to drive SA’s growth, prosperity: US
30 institutions receive Green Award 2020
20 to be hanged for killing BUET student Abrar Fahad
Bangladesh 72/4 at lunch
Tokyo governor plans to introduce same-sex marriage next year
Most Read News
Rohingyas sue Facebook for $150bn over hate speech
Saudi Arabia and Oman sign deals worth $30 bn
Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID shots with Moderna gives better immune response
Bangladesh’s total Covid fatalities stand at 28,010
Continuous rains damage Aman paddy, lentil in Barguna
Indonesian volcano eruption death toll rises to 34
BNP plans to take legal action against Murad
HC asks to remove Murad's obscene audios, videos from social media
Pakistan lose 2 early wickets on 4th day of Dhaka test
Man killed in Panchagarh road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft