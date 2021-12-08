FAO, ULAB student film competition held

Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Representative in Bangladesh Robert D Simpson on Monday said a safe Bangladesh for women and girls and all gender-diverse groups will accelerate economic and social growth as well as progress.

"No country will fulfil its potential if it doesn't appreciate, value and respect equally its entire population. A Bangladesh that is safe for women and girls and all gender-diverse groups will accelerate economic and social growth as well as progress towards the UN's sustainable development goals," he said while addressing a programme of student film competition on gender-based violence issue in Bangladesh at the University of Liberal Arts (ULAB) campus at Dhanmondi in the capital.

The film competition was organised jointly by FAO of the United Nations and ULAB in Dhaka. Comedian Naveed Mahbub moderated the event.

Three acclaimed directors and an award-winning comedian - Shabnam Ferdousi, Rezwan Shahriar Sumit and Proshoon Rahman - judged the competition held on Monday to highlight the issue of gender-based violence, an FAO press release said on the day. Dr Jude William Genilo, Dean of School of Social Sciences of ULAB, chaired the event while Shamsad Mortuza, Pro-Vice Chancellor of ULAB also spoke.

The competition marked the international 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence campaign.

Beginning from November 25, the International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women, the competition will continue till December 10, the Human Rights Day.