Yaba pills worth Tk 9.60cr seized in Cox’s Bazar

COX'S BAZAR, Dec 7: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Tuesday claimed to have seized over three lakh pieces of Yaba tablets worth Tk 9.60 crore in Cox's Bazaar.

Acting on a tip-off, a BGB team from Reju Amtoli border outpost raided the Goldebar Hill area of Raja Palong union in Ukhiya upazila around 8 pm on Monday.

During the raid, the team members challenged some armed people. But the suspected smugglers tossed a bag and escaped into the jungles, the border guards said in a statement.

Later, the BGB members seized 3.20 lakh Yaba pills, kept inside the bag. Legal action is being initiated in this regard, the statement said. -UNB











