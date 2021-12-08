Hearing against Shakil Jan 17

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge court on Monday fixed on January 17 for hearing on bail petition in a case against the Ekattor TV head of news Shakil Ahmed on charges of rape and killing a fetus.

Judge Imrul Kayes of Sessions judge court fixed the date for hearing after he surrendered before the court after expiry of High Court bail tenure in the case, said Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul.

The court set the date as the non-availability of lower court's record.

A doctor filed a case with Gulshan Police Station on November 4 accusing Ekattor TV head of news Shakil Ahmed of raping her by alluring her giving her job in Ekattor TV as news presenter. She also accused him of forced abortion.

The High Court on November 8 granted anticipatory bail to Shakil for four weeks in the case.







