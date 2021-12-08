Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 December, 2021, 3:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Hearing against Shakil Jan 17

Published : Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212
Court Correspondent

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge court on Monday fixed on January 17 for hearing on bail petition in a case against the Ekattor TV head of news Shakil Ahmed on charges of rape and killing a fetus.
Judge Imrul Kayes of Sessions judge court fixed the date for hearing after he surrendered before the court after expiry of High Court bail tenure in the case, said Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul.
The court set the date as the non-availability of lower court's record.  
A doctor filed a case with Gulshan Police Station on November 4 accusing Ekattor TV head of news Shakil Ahmed of raping her by alluring her giving her job in Ekattor TV as news presenter.  She also accused him of forced abortion.
The High Court on November 8 granted anticipatory bail to Shakil for four weeks in the case.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FAO, ULAB student film competition held
Yaba pills worth Tk 9.60cr seized in Cox’s Bazar
Hearing against Shakil Jan 17
2 ‘robbers’ killed in ‘gunfight’ with RAB
Students may lose around $17t in lifetime earnings for Covid learning loss: Report
Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki
Goalundo bridge turns into death trap
VC urges teachers, students to establish equal rights in society


Latest News
Helicopter with Indian defence chief on board crashes, 4 dead
Prisoner dies in Noakhali jail
18 stranded workers rescued from Bay
Dhaka-Delhi could be benefitted in generating hydropower in Nepal, Bhutan: PM
Two children drown in Faridpur
Bangladesh, India to drive SA’s growth, prosperity: US
30 institutions receive Green Award 2020
20 to be hanged for killing BUET student Abrar Fahad
Bangladesh 72/4 at lunch
Tokyo governor plans to introduce same-sex marriage next year
Most Read News
Rohingyas sue Facebook for $150bn over hate speech
Saudi Arabia and Oman sign deals worth $30 bn
Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID shots with Moderna gives better immune response
Bangladesh’s total Covid fatalities stand at 28,010
Continuous rains damage Aman paddy, lentil in Barguna
Indonesian volcano eruption death toll rises to 34
BNP plans to take legal action against Murad
HC asks to remove Murad's obscene audios, videos from social media
Pakistan lose 2 early wickets on 4th day of Dhaka test
Man killed in Panchagarh road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft