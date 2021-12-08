2 ‘robbers’ killed in ‘gunfight’ with RAB

COX'S BAZAR, Dec 6: Two members of a gang of robbers were killed in a gunbattle with Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Chakaria upazila here early Monday.

The deceased could not be identified, RAB said.

Cox's Bazar RAB-15 CPC Commander Maj Sheikh Yusuf Ahmed said on information that a gang of robbers was taking preparation for committing robbery at Purbo Boro Bheola area in the early hours, a team of the elite force conducted a raid there.

When the team reached the place, the gang members opened fire on them, forcing the RAB personnel to fire back in self-defence.

After the gunfight, two bullet-wounded robbers were detained from the scene.

They were taken to Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctors declared the duo dead.









