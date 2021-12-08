Goalundo bridge turns into death trap

GOALUNDO, Dec 7: Villagers are using a bridge in the Tanapocha area of Debagram Union in Goalundo, Rajbari at great risk to their own lives after the bridge collapsed at one end due to erosion. Several cracks have appeared in the bridge and the middle of the bridge is most vulnerable. Although heavy traffic movement has been suspended due to this problem, there is still a high risk of accidents for light vehicles.

Sources said that the Tenapcha Asrayan U.Z-RHD (Piar Ali Mor) Road in Debagram was under the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) of Bangladesh. The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief built a 12-meter vent box culvert on the canal in the fiscal year 2011-2012 at a cost of Tk. 15 lakhs. Recently, the part of the bridge slightly moved down that has created the death trap for commoners.

Goalundo Upazila Engineer sent a report to the Executive Engineer of LGED on November 16, 2021 where DC's steps have been sought for speedy repair or reconstruction of the bridge. The 17 km canal excavation project under the "64 District Canal Excavation Project", of Goalundo-Rajbari-Faridpur was begun in the 2018-2019 financial year. The work order was issued in favour of an organization named TTSL-SR in Motijheel, Dhaka and the project was finished in the 2020-2021 fiscal year. -UNB











