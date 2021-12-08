Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 December, 2021, 3:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Goalundo bridge turns into death trap

Published : Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228

GOALUNDO, Dec 7: Villagers are using a bridge in the Tanapocha area of Debagram Union in Goalundo, Rajbari at great risk to their own lives after the bridge collapsed at one end due to erosion. Several cracks have appeared in the bridge and the middle of the bridge is most vulnerable. Although heavy traffic movement has been suspended due to this problem, there is still a high risk of accidents for light vehicles.
Sources said that the Tenapcha Asrayan U.Z-RHD (Piar Ali Mor) Road in Debagram was under the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) of Bangladesh. The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief built a 12-meter vent box culvert on the canal in the fiscal year 2011-2012 at a cost of Tk. 15 lakhs. Recently, the part of the bridge slightly moved down that has created the death trap for commoners.
Goalundo Upazila Engineer sent a report to the Executive Engineer of LGED on November 16, 2021 where DC's steps have been sought for speedy repair or reconstruction of the bridge. The 17 km canal excavation project under the "64 District Canal Excavation Project", of Goalundo-Rajbari-Faridpur was begun in the 2018-2019 financial year. The work order was issued in favour of an organization named TTSL-SR in Motijheel, Dhaka and the project was finished in the 2020-2021 fiscal year.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FAO, ULAB student film competition held
Yaba pills worth Tk 9.60cr seized in Cox’s Bazar
Hearing against Shakil Jan 17
2 ‘robbers’ killed in ‘gunfight’ with RAB
Students may lose around $17t in lifetime earnings for Covid learning loss: Report
Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki
Goalundo bridge turns into death trap
VC urges teachers, students to establish equal rights in society


Latest News
Prisoner dies in Noakhali jail
18 stranded workers rescued from Bay
Dhaka-Delhi could be benefitted in generating hydropower in Nepal, Bhutan: PM
Two children drown in Faridpur
Bangladesh, India to drive SA’s growth, prosperity: US
30 institutions receive Green Award 2020
20 to be hanged for killing BUET student Abrar Fahad
Bangladesh 72/4 at lunch
Tokyo governor plans to introduce same-sex marriage next year
Boris Johnson under fire over video of staff joking about lockdown party
Most Read News
Rohingyas sue Facebook for $150bn over hate speech
Saudi Arabia and Oman sign deals worth $30 bn
Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID shots with Moderna gives better immune response
Bangladesh’s total Covid fatalities stand at 28,010
Indonesian volcano eruption death toll rises to 34
Continuous rains damage Aman paddy, lentil in Barguna
BNP plans to take legal action against Murad
HC asks to remove Murad's obscene audios, videos from social media
Pakistan lose 2 early wickets on 4th day of Dhaka test
Man killed in Panchagarh road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft