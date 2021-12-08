Video
Rokeya Memorial Lecture Series held at DU

VC urges teachers, students to establish equal rights in society

Published : Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 285
DU Correspondent

To mark the following 141st  birth anniversary of Rokeya Sakhawat Hossain, a pioneer in women's liberation in the South Asia, the Department of Women and Gender Studies, Dhaka University, organised a virtual programme titled 'Rokeya Memorial Lecture Series 2021 and Awarding Certificate of Scholarship and Mujib Borsho Essay Competition' on Tuesday.
DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman addressed the programme as chief guest.
The VC called upon the teachers and students of the department to work in unison for the establishment of equal rights of women in different sections of the society and elimination of inconsistencies following the ideals of Begum Rokeya.
He said, "Begum Rokeya has made a unique contribution to social reform, women's emancipation, women's empowerment, women's equal rights and the establishment of women's dignity in the society."
Women and Gender Studies Department Prof Tania Haque presented the keynote papers focusing on the thoughts of Rokeya in establishing the women's right, the then society and present perspectives.
Prof Tania Haque said Begum Rokeya reflected on all the aspects regarding women's right including womens' empowerment, advancement and development adding, "Rokeya did not drop any aspect as she mentioned everything from the outside world to the kitchen."
She even highlighted the invisible existence of the man in the kitchen, she added.
She further said, "We are yet to fill up the issues addressed by Begum Rokeya. We see the advancement of women but there seems a distraction. We can not experience the fulfillment. We find advancement of women but not empowerment. The space for the women's dignity is shrinking somehow."
Chairperson of this department Umme Busra Fateha Sultana presided over the programme while Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences Sadeka Halim spoke as special guest.
Expressing concern over the matter, she said why we are standing on the same place of hundred years back even though we practised the ideal of Rokeya last hundred years. She further said this is the high time to practise the ideal of Rokeya completely to reach the destination.
Apart from this, the names of the students nominated for Masuma Khatun Memorial Scholarship, Professor Mohammad Asaduzzaman Memorial Scholarship, Neela Scholarship and Arnab Memorial Scholarship were announced at the programme for their good results in the examination.


