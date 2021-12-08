Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 December, 2021, 3:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Aminbazar case verdict reflects people’s aspirations

Published : Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107

We express our satisfaction as justice has finally been served through a recent Dhaka court verdict in the sensational Aminbazar six-murder case. The court sentenced 13 people to death and 19 to life imprisonment for beating 6 students to death in Aminbazar.

However, 25 others were acquitted as their involvement with the killing was not proven while 3 were exempted from the case as they had already died during the judicial process. Though nothing can recompense adequately this irreparable loss, we think it would bring some solace to the bewailing hearts of the bereaved family members.

6 college students including 3 students of Mirpur Bangla College were bludgeoned to death on suspicion of being robbers at Keblarcharshoal in Aminbazar by a group of misled villagers on July 17, 2011. Sadly, the time of this heinous act coincided the holy night of Shab-e-Barat, a holy night in the Islamic calendar observed to inspire brotherhood and friendship. Reportedly, the chargesheet of the case was filed with court on January 7, 2013upon completion of the investigation which had earlier been transferred to RAB from CID police.

However, the tragedy showed us the level of social degradation we reached where information based on facts and findings is secondary to rumours.We believe, had the shred of conscience dictated the perpetrators, this brutality could have been easily averted. If suspicion had deepened about the students' motive, could not they be handed over to the local law enforcement agency? Or, does such act not prove that the accused have little respect for country's existent legal system? We believe a demonic attitude of taking law in own hands out of savage perversion worked as the key motivational force behind the killings.

There is no denying that crime and human rights violation in the country is at an alarming rise amid such attitude coupled with a growing sense of impunity. At the time of penning this editorial, this daily was also publishing regular reports of killings in different parts of the country. When a society does not run in tuned with proper social values, chaos overwhelms the mental growth of youngsters. Moreover, fast spreading of rumours, mixing up facts with fiction often results in organized mayhem. It is high time for private and public media houses to carry out countrywide media campaigns to create awareness on the perils of acting out of sudden impulses triggered by a rumour.  

We term the Aminbazar six-murder case verdict to be a landmark which would restore our people's faith on our legal system. Simultaneously it will send a clear message about the consequences of taking law in own hands. We hope the justice in this case will also reflect in many other such cases pending with different courts. Because justice delayed is justice denied.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Aminbazar case verdict reflects people’s aspirations
Plan to build world’s longest marine  drive on cards
Fare irregularities in transport sector
IMF chief warns off Omicron induced impacts on global economy
Country performs well in sending migrant workers, increase remittance inflow
Waste workers deserve a better treatment
Before the ‘Omicron’ variant enters here
100 years of Dhaka University


Latest News
Prisoner dies in Noakhali jail
18 stranded workers rescued from Bay
Dhaka-Delhi could be benefitted in generating hydropower in Nepal, Bhutan: PM
Two children drown in Faridpur
Bangladesh, India to drive SA’s growth, prosperity: US
30 institutions receive Green Award 2020
20 to be hanged for killing BUET student Abrar Fahad
Bangladesh 72/4 at lunch
Tokyo governor plans to introduce same-sex marriage next year
Boris Johnson under fire over video of staff joking about lockdown party
Most Read News
Rohingyas sue Facebook for $150bn over hate speech
Saudi Arabia and Oman sign deals worth $30 bn
Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID shots with Moderna gives better immune response
Bangladesh’s total Covid fatalities stand at 28,010
Continuous rains damage Aman paddy, lentil in Barguna
Indonesian volcano eruption death toll rises to 34
BNP plans to take legal action against Murad
HC asks to remove Murad's obscene audios, videos from social media
Pakistan lose 2 early wickets on 4th day of Dhaka test
Man killed in Panchagarh road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft