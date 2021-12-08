Aminbazar case verdict reflects people’s aspirations

We express our satisfaction as justice has finally been served through a recent Dhaka court verdict in the sensational Aminbazar six-murder case. The court sentenced 13 people to death and 19 to life imprisonment for beating 6 students to death in Aminbazar.



However, 25 others were acquitted as their involvement with the killing was not proven while 3 were exempted from the case as they had already died during the judicial process. Though nothing can recompense adequately this irreparable loss, we think it would bring some solace to the bewailing hearts of the bereaved family members.



6 college students including 3 students of Mirpur Bangla College were bludgeoned to death on suspicion of being robbers at Keblarcharshoal in Aminbazar by a group of misled villagers on July 17, 2011. Sadly, the time of this heinous act coincided the holy night of Shab-e-Barat, a holy night in the Islamic calendar observed to inspire brotherhood and friendship. Reportedly, the chargesheet of the case was filed with court on January 7, 2013upon completion of the investigation which had earlier been transferred to RAB from CID police.



However, the tragedy showed us the level of social degradation we reached where information based on facts and findings is secondary to rumours.We believe, had the shred of conscience dictated the perpetrators, this brutality could have been easily averted. If suspicion had deepened about the students' motive, could not they be handed over to the local law enforcement agency? Or, does such act not prove that the accused have little respect for country's existent legal system? We believe a demonic attitude of taking law in own hands out of savage perversion worked as the key motivational force behind the killings.



There is no denying that crime and human rights violation in the country is at an alarming rise amid such attitude coupled with a growing sense of impunity. At the time of penning this editorial, this daily was also publishing regular reports of killings in different parts of the country. When a society does not run in tuned with proper social values, chaos overwhelms the mental growth of youngsters. Moreover, fast spreading of rumours, mixing up facts with fiction often results in organized mayhem. It is high time for private and public media houses to carry out countrywide media campaigns to create awareness on the perils of acting out of sudden impulses triggered by a rumour.



We term the Aminbazar six-murder case verdict to be a landmark which would restore our people's faith on our legal system. Simultaneously it will send a clear message about the consequences of taking law in own hands. We hope the justice in this case will also reflect in many other such cases pending with different courts. Because justice delayed is justice denied.