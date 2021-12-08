Incessant rain causes water logging

Dear Sir

Nonstop raining across the counry has caused several problems. Crops have been damaged, especially in the southern region of the country. Riverbank erosion and other stormy weather have make people homeless. People have been home locked due to water logging in cities and towns.



It is true that the waste and sewage management of the county could not cope up with the economic development of the coutnry. Lack of proper planning and inadequate roads in the big cities causes traffick congestion. Moreover, mismanagement and inadequate suerage system of the cities exacerbate people's suffering, when it rains. Even though it is not rainy season, but unseasonal non-stop rain affects city people negatively, especially in Dhaka. Once, Dhaka's transport system was waterway based. Now almost all the waterways are grabbed by the land grabbers. Since there is inadequate canal in the city, water logging has become a regular issue, in rainy season.



Therefore, authorities responsible must be be vigilant in performing their duties so that people do not face suffering. Efficient suerage system should be ensured so that even in rainy season city dwellers do not face water cloggin.



Alif Khan

Over email