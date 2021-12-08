Seven killed in road mishaps in six districts

Seven people have been killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Bogura, Kushtia, Thakurgaon, Moulvibazar, Dinajpur and Chattogram, in five days.

BOGURA: Two men were killed in two road accidents in the district on Monday.

In one accident, the deceased was identified as Nazrul Islam, 60, son of late Mamtaz Muhuri, a resident of Silimpur Uttarpara area in the town. He worked as an office assistant at Kundagram Land Office in Adamdighi Upazila of the district.

The deceased's son Mahmudul Hasan Shipon said Nazrul Islam along with his college Ainur Rahman was going to office in the morning riding by a motorcycle.

A passenger-laden bus hit the motorcycle at Erulia Bazar on the Bogura-Naogaon Highway at around 10:30am, which left Nazrul Islam and Ainur Rahman injured.

The injured were rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared Nazrul Islam dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SZRMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Silimpur Medical Police Outpost Shamim Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary action will be taken in this connection.

In another accident, a man was killed in Kahaloo Upazila of the district.

The deceased was identified as Abdullah Al Habib, 34, son of Daulatuzzaman, a resident of Malgram Madhyapara area in the district.

Witnesses said a motorcycle carrying Habib turned turtle on the Bogura-Naogaon regional highway at Depuil area at about 9:00am. Soon after, a truck ran over him, leaving him dead on the spot.

SI of Kahaloo Police Station (PS) Nazmul Haque said being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Niyat Ali, 65, son of late Rifaz Ali, a resident of Taragunia area in the upazila. He was a laundry trader by profession .

Local and the deceased's family sources said an engine-run auto-rickshaw hit Niyat Ali in Swarup Brac Para area in the upazila at around 11am, leaving him dead on the spot.

A case was filed with Daulatpur PS in this connection.

THAKURGAON: A motorcycle rider was killed in a road accident in Ranisankail Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Khokon, 35, son of Abdul Motaleb of Moholbari Village.

Fire Service and Civil Defence sources said Khokon's motorbike collided head-on with a human hauler, locally known as bhatbati, on the Ranisankail-Nekmorod local highway at night as he lost control.

Khokon was critically injured.

Fire-fighters rushed him to Ranisankail Health Complex where the on-duty doctors declared him dead.

Ranisankail PS Inspector SM Zahid Iqbal said police seized the bhatbati and detained its driver.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A man has been killed as a pickup van hit his motorcycle in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Md Ruyel Mia, 32, son of Mokhles Mia, a resident of Dakshin Baligaon Village under Kamalganj Union in the upazila.

The deceased's elder brother Sohel Mia said a Sreemangal-bound pickup van smashed a motorcycle on which Rubel was riding at Battala Bazar on the Kamalganj-Sreemangal Road at around 9pm, leaving seriously injured.

He was taken to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital in critical condition.

However, Rubel was again shifted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he succumbed to injuries there at night while undergoing treatment.

However, police seized the pickup van but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Kamalganj PS SI Niaz Mahmud confirmed the incident, adding that necessary action will be taken in this connection.

DINAJPUR: A man was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Asaduzzaman, 45, son of late Azizul Islam, a resident of Kashiyadanga Adadiyapara area in Sadar Upazila of Rajshahi District. He worked as a medical sales representative in Dinajpur.

Police and eyewitnesses said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying Asaduzzaman in Jora Bridge area at around 6pm while he was returning to Dinajpur Town from Bochaganj Upazila, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and rushed to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

However, police seized the truck and detained its driver.

Dinajpur Kotwali PS Inspector (Investigation) Asaduzzaman confirmed the incident.

CHATTOGRAM: A man was killed and four others were injured in a collision between a truck and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Sitakunda Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as driver Md Jewel, a resident of Uttar Bashbaria Village in the upazila.

According to locals, a truck hit CNG-run auto rickshaw in front of a petrol pump near the Sultana temple area at around 9pm, leaving its driver Jewel dead on the spot and four passengers seriously injured.

Later, locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body.