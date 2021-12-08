19 nabbed with drugs in five districts

A total of 19 people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in five districts- Joypurhat, Patuakhali, Bogura, Faridpur, and Noakhali, in three days.

JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested 12 suspected drug addicts in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Commander Lt Commander Toukir said a team of elite force conducted a drive in Kuthibari area around 10:30 pm and detained them red-handed while they were taking drugs.

The arrested persons were handed over to Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS) after filing a case under the Narcotics Control Act, he added.

GALACHIPA, PATUAKHALI: Police, in a drive, arrested two people including a woman along with 5kg of hemp from Galachipa Upazila of the district on Monday.

The arrested persons are Md Syed Ahmed, 50, son of Md Dhonu Mia of Balihura Village in Kosba Upazila of Brahmanbaria, and Mst Ripa Akhter, 35, wife of Ilias Khan of Atharobari Village in Ishwarganj Upazila of Mymensingh.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Launch Ghat area under Galachipa Municipality at around 10:15am, and arrested them from in front of Japan Enterprise. The law-enforcers also recovered 5kg of hemp from their possession during the drive.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Galachipa PS, the arrested were produced before the court.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Galachipa PS MR Shawkat Anwar confirmed the matter.

BOGURA: RAB members in a drive arrested three drug dealers along with 50kg of hemp from Erulia area in the district town on Sunday night.

The arrested persons are Kajal Hossain, 25, son of Meherul Islam, and Ramjan Ali, 53, son of late Abdul Goni, residents of Jagadishpur area in Badalgachhi Upazila of Naogaon; and Rabiul Islam, 28, son of late Nurul Hossain of Saha Dargahpara area in Joypurhat.

RAB-12 sources in a press release issued at around 9am on Monday said on information, a team of the elite force from Bogura Camp conducted a drive in Erulia area in the district town at around 8:15pm on Sunday, and arrested the trio along with the hemp from a Naogaon-bound truck.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bogura Sadar PS, the arrested were handed over to police.

RAB-12 Bogura Camp Company Commander Sohrab Hossain confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested have been involved in drug dealing in different areas of the country for long.

BHANGA, FARIDPUR: RAB members, in a drive, arrested a man along with six bottles of phensedyl from Bhanga Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The arrested person is Farid Kazi, 22, son of late Nizam Uddin Kazi, a resident of Balia Village under Algi Union in the upazila.

RAB-8 CPC-3 Madaripur Camp Deputy Assistant Director Inspector Md Monirul Islam said on information that Farid has been involved in drug dealing in the area for long, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Balia area at night and arrested him. According to his statement, the elite force members, later, recovered the phensedyl and Tk 40,000 in cash from his house.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against him with Bhanga PS in this connection, the RAB official added.

NOAKHALI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 20 bottles of phensedyl and seven bottles of foreign liquor from Begumganj Upazila in the district on Sunday evening.

The arrested person is Abul Kashem, 60, son of late Ana Mia, a resident of Ward No. 1 under Laxmipur Municipality.

District DB Police OC Md Saiful Islam said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in a building in Mirwarishpur Union of Begumganj Upazila in the evening, and arrested Abul Kashem along with the phensedyl and foreign liquors.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against the arrested with Begumganj Model PS in this connection, the OC added.





