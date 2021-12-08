200 families marooned at Koyra



A view of the flood at Uttar Bedkashi Union in Koyra Upazila. photo: observer

Over 200 families of these villages have been marooned. Locals complained the flood situation has been created due to the negligence of the contractor, who earlier did not repair the breached point of the dam properly.

While taking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, water confined locals said, due to the Cyclone Jawad in the Bay of Bengal, the water level in the Shakbaria River exceeded the normal tide level by four to five feet.

The embankment of the Water Development Board (WDB) was broken again from the east side of Hariharpur launch station on Sunday night. On May 26 this year, Cyclone Yaas also broke the same point of the embankment.

The WBD appointed a contractor to repair the breached site. But the contractor did not make the repairing properly in time, he further said, adding, the contractor was Messrs Ziaul Traders.

Bhabatosh Mandal of Gatirgheri Village said, "I remained water confined for about five months after the Yaas impact. The dam was repaired a month back, and I thought that Bidhata (God) might have looked up at us. But due to the negligence of the contractor, the dam broke again and we became waterlogged as well. I don't know when I will be freed from such situation."

Sabita Rani of the village said their houses were destroyed by the Yaas impact. "I have been living in a hut with my family for six months. I dreamt of building a new house. But I became marooned again."

Sardar Nurul Islam, chairman of Uttar Bedkashi Union, said a labourer Kalam sub-contracted the work on the east side of Hariharpur launch station from the main contractor. He filled the tube with sand and tied the ring. But he went away without making the slope with soil. The ring dam broke due to water leakage through the bottom of the tube, he added.

Mashiul Abedin, deputy assistant engineer of WBD (Division-2), said the embankment on the east side of Hariharpur launch station got breached due to the abnormal swelling in the river.

He further said a contractor has been appointed; soon people will be freed from confinement.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Animesh Biswas confirmed the submergence of Gatirgheri and Hariharpur villages due to the breached embankment.

UNO further said, food aid and blankets have been provided among marooned people. Upazila Chairman SM Shafiqul Islam said WDB officials have been asked to take measures to protect the dam from collapse.







