Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 December, 2021, 3:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

2 electrocuted at Gafargaon

Published : Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 245
Our Correspondent

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Dec 7: Two people including a schoolboy were electrocuted in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Rajib, 21, son of late Ali Hossain, and Usman alias Ramim, 12, son of Qaiyum Mia, residents of Bharbhara Nama Para Village under Rasulpur Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Rajib was an electrician. He came in contact with live electricity in the afternoon while working at the house of Qaiyum Mia in the area, which left him dead on the spot.
Qaiyum Mia's son Usman also died on the spot there as he came to rescue Rajib at that time.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members without autopsies.
Officer-in-Charge of Gafargaon Police Station Farooq Ahmed confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seven killed in road mishaps in six districts
19 nabbed with drugs in five districts
200 families marooned at Koyra
2 electrocuted at Gafargaon
Lecturer sent to jail  over dowry in Barishal
People face sufferings in digital birth registration
Barishal freed today
Nalitabari got freedom today


Latest News
Prisoner dies in Noakhali jail
18 stranded workers rescued from Bay
Dhaka-Delhi could be benefitted in generating hydropower in Nepal, Bhutan: PM
Two children drown in Faridpur
Bangladesh, India to drive SA’s growth, prosperity: US
30 institutions receive Green Award 2020
20 to be hanged for killing BUET student Abrar Fahad
Bangladesh 72/4 at lunch
Tokyo governor plans to introduce same-sex marriage next year
Boris Johnson under fire over video of staff joking about lockdown party
Most Read News
Rohingyas sue Facebook for $150bn over hate speech
Saudi Arabia and Oman sign deals worth $30 bn
Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID shots with Moderna gives better immune response
Bangladesh’s total Covid fatalities stand at 28,010
Continuous rains damage Aman paddy, lentil in Barguna
Indonesian volcano eruption death toll rises to 34
BNP plans to take legal action against Murad
HC asks to remove Murad's obscene audios, videos from social media
Pakistan lose 2 early wickets on 4th day of Dhaka test
Man killed in Panchagarh road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft