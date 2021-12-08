2 electrocuted at Gafargaon

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Dec 7: Two people including a schoolboy were electrocuted in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Rajib, 21, son of late Ali Hossain, and Usman alias Ramim, 12, son of Qaiyum Mia, residents of Bharbhara Nama Para Village under Rasulpur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Rajib was an electrician. He came in contact with live electricity in the afternoon while working at the house of Qaiyum Mia in the area, which left him dead on the spot.

Qaiyum Mia's son Usman also died on the spot there as he came to rescue Rajib at that time.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members without autopsies.

Officer-in-Charge of Gafargaon Police Station Farooq Ahmed confirmed the incident.













