Lecturer sent to jail  over dowry in Barishal

A Barishal court has sent a lecturer of Gosair Haat Shamusur Rahman Degree College to jail on charge of women violence and dowry.

The accused is Md Mamun, son of Abdul Kader Hawladar of Selimpur Village. He is a lecturer of Accounting Department of the college.

In a case filed by his third wife Mosammat Tamanna, accused Mamun was produced before the Amuli court of Muladi on Sunday. After the hearing, the court gave an order to send him to jail.

Plaintiff Tamanna stated, accused Mamun had married twice earlier; after taking dowry from them, he divorced them; later on these women lodged dowry cases against him.

Tamanna, daughter of Delwar Hossain of Banimardan Village at Muladi, said, suppressing information of earlier marriages, Mamun married Tamanna on September 8 in 2018. But after marriage, he did not maintain any responsibility of Tamanna. Rather, in different pleas, he started demanding dowry to Tamanna and her family.

Tamanna and her family came to know about his previous two marriages after giving a huge amount of dowry to him.

Two cases filed by his previous wives are under trial.







