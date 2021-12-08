People face sufferings in digital birth registration



People thronging digital birth registration office in Kaliganj Upazila. photo: observer

The problem is lying with upazila and district offices in terms of issuing approvals. These local government authorities are failing to ensure hassle-free deliveries of birth certificates. Birth registration applications are made though entrepreneurs of union councils and municipality.

It was learnt, the problem is prevailing in seven unions and one municipality of the upazila. In getting a new birth certificate, it takes one week to four months. Also issued birth certificates carry various mistakes. And in the case of getting it corrected, it is further delayed.

Mainly the youths who are aged 18 to 20 years and not having NID cards need birth certificates for different purposes. Birth certificate is also required in preparing death certificate. In this situation, suffering people are demanding immediate solution.

Abdul Sattar, 51, of Vadartti Village in Kaliganj Municipality area is a street trader. He said, his children are studying in a local secondary school. They have birth registrations. But these are not digital.

To get them digital birth registration, he went to the concerned department in the municipality. He came to know that prior to get these, parental birth certificates are required.

Then he applied for digital birth certificates of his own and his wife on October 17 to the municipality. Later he also came to know that their applications require approval signatures by deputy director (DD) of the district Local Government Division, and after his singing, birth certificates are given. Now this day-earning man fell in disarray. He went to the municipality office again on October 25. He was told that the approval will be available after one week. But only his birth certificate was approved on November 7. He got his wife's certificate on November 29.

He said the digital birth certificate issuing process should be easier, and it should be the function of the municipality.

Md Nurul Islam, 60, of Kolapatua Village at Jamalpur Union said, his daughter is a HSC second year student in a college in industrial area of Polash Upazila under Narsingdi District. The college authority has asked for her digital birth certificate. To get this, he had to suffer variously. He applied for his own and wife's birth certificates. But spelling mistake was detected in his wife's name. It killed his time and made him count extra money. Later he applied for his daughter's certificate. But it is likely to take at least one month, he added. He demanded making the process easier.

Woman Ward Member Shikha Begum said, considering public sufferings, sometimes, they go to the upazila for enquiring about the issue. But except Kaliganj Pourasabha, all birth registrations in seven unions are done by a single person; so it is taking a long time, she added. Also the suffering is getting heightened due to one-server system throughout the country, she maintained. She drew attention of the authorities concerned to the issue.

She was echoed by Member Md Sabuj Mia of Ward No. 7 in Moktarpur Union.

Councillor of Ward No. 3 of the municipality Md Ashrafuzzaman said, the system was not introduced during the tenure of last mayor and councillors. He welcomed the digital system of the government and said, as newly elected public representative, he is under pressure. In the case of doing something beyond the government rules, public representatives including mayor and councillors have also been under sufferings. He wants immediate relieving of public sufferings through authorities concerned. The same view was expressed by woman reserved seat councillor Kanta Bhuiya.

Bahadursadi Union Chairman Shahabuddin said, the online birth registration certificate making is largely hampered; public suffering is also being created because of one service countrywide; and at the upazila level, it is killing much time and creating hassle. If the birth registration process would be under unions, public suffering would be less, he added. This suffering faced by the common people is tarnishing image of the government, he maintained.

The step of building digital Bangladesh, dreamed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is getting questioned due to bureaucratic complication, he further said. If public suffering and processing difficulty are not addressed, common people will lose their confidence about the digital system, he added.

Kaliganj Poura Mayor S.M Robin Hossain said, in fact, it is not only in the Kaliganj Pourasabha, birth certificate approval is approved by district Local Government deputy director (DD) throughout the country. Yes, it is true common people are experiencing suffering as the server takes long time, he added.

Kaliganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Shibli Sadik said, digital birth registration approvals are being given in seven unions only; though it is being approved union by union, on an emergency need, birth certificates are being issued.

Now one person is doing this work, but we are thinking about the task to be performed by more than one, he added.

DD of the district Local Government office Md Kamruzzaman said, despite provision for having birth and death certificates within 45 days, people do not do it; that is why, this problem is increasing.

