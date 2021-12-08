Video
Home Countryside

Barishal freed today

Published : Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 261
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Dec 7: Barishal was freed on December 8 in 1971.
Since the independence, the day has been observed as Barishal Mukta Dibash (freedom day).
On this day, freedom fighters (FFs) took control of Barishal town, the then district headquarters and second largest river port of the country.
To mark the day, different programmes have been undertaken by Muktijoddha Sangsad (MS) and other organisations incuding morning procession, hoisting the national flag and discussion meeting. These programmes will be held on the MS premises. A number of FFs, public representatives, political leaders, and socio-cultural activists will participate in these functions.
Also some cultural organizations have arranged various events to be held at the altar of Bijoy Bihanga in the afternoon.
Shaheed Abdur Rob Serniabat Barishal Press Club, Barishal Reporters Unity, Journalists Union of Barishal have undertaken different programmes on the occasion.
 Barishal Reporters Unity will accord a reception to FFs and martyred family members. This function will be atteneded by Barishal City Corporation Mayor Sadik Abdulla as                   chief Guest.


