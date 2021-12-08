Farmers set to end protests as centre softens stand

NEW DELHI, Dec 7: Farmers protesting for 15+ months - on issues from the (now-scrapped) farm laws to a legal guarantee for MSP - are on the brink of standing down, after sources said the centre indicated it would offer a written assurance to meet all their demands.

A lengthy meeting of farmer leaders from the Samyukt Kisan Morcha was held Tuesday evening at Singhu on the Delhi border. The meet - to consider the centre's offer - concluded without an agreement on how to proceed, and will resume at 2 pm tomorrow.

Sources said the centre was open to giving farmers written assurances on demands that include a legal guarantee for MSP and the dropping of all police cases against them, including those on stubble burning.

Sources said the centre, as part of its offer, would form a committee to decide the MSP issue. The committee will consist of government officials, agriculture experts and reps from the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of farmer unions that has led this protest.

Sources also said the centre had agreed to drop all police cases against farmers - this includes stubble burning complaints and those filed by Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in connection with violent clashes with security forces over the past several months. -NDTV