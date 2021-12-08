Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 December, 2021, 3:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Farmers set to end protests as centre softens stand

Published : Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 214

NEW DELHI, Dec 7: Farmers protesting for 15+ months - on issues from the (now-scrapped) farm laws to a legal guarantee for MSP - are on the brink of standing down, after sources said the centre indicated it would offer a written assurance to meet all their demands.
A lengthy meeting of farmer leaders from the Samyukt Kisan Morcha was held Tuesday evening at Singhu on the Delhi border. The meet - to consider the centre's offer - concluded without an agreement on how to proceed, and will resume at 2 pm tomorrow.
Sources said the centre was open to giving farmers written assurances on demands that include a legal guarantee for MSP and the dropping of all police cases against them, including those on stubble burning.
Sources said the centre, as part of its offer, would form a committee to decide the MSP issue. The committee will consist of government officials, agriculture experts and reps from the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of farmer unions that has led this protest.
Sources also said the centre had agreed to drop all police cases against farmers - this includes stubble burning complaints and those filed by Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in connection with violent clashes with security forces over the past several months.    -NDTV



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Farmers set to end protests as centre softens stand
Activists and supporters from the Delhi wing of India's Congress party
Rohingya refugees sue FB for $150b over hate speech
UAE shrinks work week, shifts to Western-style weekend
Beijing warns US will ‘pay price’ for Olympics diplomatic boycott
French firefighters search the rubble for missing inhabitants after a building collapsed
Merkel era ends today
Ancient Gilgamesh tablet back in Iraq after three decades


Latest News
Prisoner dies in Noakhali jail
18 stranded workers rescued from Bay
Dhaka-Delhi could be benefitted in generating hydropower in Nepal, Bhutan: PM
Two children drown in Faridpur
Bangladesh, India to drive SA’s growth, prosperity: US
30 institutions receive Green Award 2020
20 to be hanged for killing BUET student Abrar Fahad
Bangladesh 72/4 at lunch
Tokyo governor plans to introduce same-sex marriage next year
Boris Johnson under fire over video of staff joking about lockdown party
Most Read News
Rohingyas sue Facebook for $150bn over hate speech
Saudi Arabia and Oman sign deals worth $30 bn
Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID shots with Moderna gives better immune response
Bangladesh’s total Covid fatalities stand at 28,010
Continuous rains damage Aman paddy, lentil in Barguna
Indonesian volcano eruption death toll rises to 34
BNP plans to take legal action against Murad
HC asks to remove Murad's obscene audios, videos from social media
Pakistan lose 2 early wickets on 4th day of Dhaka test
Man killed in Panchagarh road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft