Wednesday, 8 December, 2021, 3:04 PM
Home Foreign News

UAE shrinks work week, shifts to Western-style weekend

Published : Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 242

DUBAI, Dec 7: The United Arab Emirates is slashing its official working week to four-and-a-half days and moving its weekend to Saturday and Sunday in a major shift aimed at improving competitiveness, officials said on Tuesday.
The "national working week" is mandatory for government bodies from January 1 and bucks the regional norm of a full day off on Friday for Muslim prayers.
While becoming the only Gulf country not to have a Friday-Saturday weekend, the resource-rich and ambitious UAE now comes into line with the non-Arab world.
Under the new timetable, the public-sector weekend starts at noon on Fridays and ends on Sunday.    -AFP


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
