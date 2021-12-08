

French firefighters search the rubble for missing inhabitants after a building collapsed









French firefighters search the rubble for missing inhabitants after a building collapsed in Sanary-sur-Mer, on December 7, 2021. One man has been found dead, two people are still missing after two other tenants were rescued alive of a three-story apartment building that collapsed overnight in Sanary-sur-Mer, Var, following an explosion that may have been caused by a gas problem, according to the firefighters. photo : AFP