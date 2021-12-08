Bangladesh move  in women's doubles event final

Urmy Akter and Smrity Rajbongshi pair of Bangladesh reached to women's doubles final event of Bangabandhu-Bangladesh Int'l Badminton Junior Challenge that has begun from on Tuesday at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium in the city.

They got walkover against their compatriot pair Rohima Jerin Ahmed and Farjana Sultana Oishi.

In the day's other women's singles event matches, Nasima Khatun lost to her Indonesian Chiyara Marvela Handoyour by 8-21, 6-21 points and Smrity Rajbongshi of Bangladesh lost to India's Shreshtha Reddi Kanna Reddi by 7-21, 10-21 while Farhana Soma of Bangladesh lost to India's Fani Venella Mudunurir by 8-21, 10-21 points. -BSS

