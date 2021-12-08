Video
Defensive mindset wouldn't have worked here: Shanto  

Published : Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 261

Bangladesh batter Najmul Hossain Shanto defended their aggressive batting by stating that the defensive mindset wouldn't have worked in this wicket which is difficult to play.  
The Tigers paid the price of the aggressive mindset by being slumped to 76-7 in their first innings, which put them at risk to lose the second and final Test, which was severely hit by rain and bad light. Only 63.2 overs were possible in the last three days with the entire third day being washed out.  
"We tried to play our normal game. There was no specific plan. Everyone played their natural game. Everyone was aggressive because it was the type of wicket where you couldn't continue to defend the ball," Shanto said after the day's game.  
"Run scoring was important. I think the defensive mindset gave more possibility of getting out. I think this is why the batsmen tried to play shots but unfortunately, it didn't come off."  
He went on saying: "Execution will happen one day, another day it won't happen. The more you can execute, the more you will be successful. I think we will execute in the next innings. It is not as if we can't play or haven't done it before. It just didn't happen today."  
Bangladesh are trailing by 224 runs and still needed 25 runs to avoid the follow-on after Pakistan declared on 300-4.  
According to Shanto, they also didn't bowl well which allowed Pakistan to score freely on this difficult wicket.  "I think it was always a difficult wicket. We saw it from day one when Taijul Bhai and Miraz were bowling. It wasn't an easy wicket for batting. I think we could have bowled better. I don't think this was a 300-4 wicket."  
Shakib Al Hasan was batting on 23 and remains Bangladesh's last hope to avoid the follow-on before the bad light brought an end to the dramatic day. Taijul Islam was on 0 after facing 10 balls.  Shanto pinned hope on Shakib and Taijul to bail them out of the danger.  
"I think tomorrow is important. If Shakib bhai and Taijul bhai can add a few more runs, we can get into a good position. It will be important to bat very well tomorrow."
"I think we can survive. We have to start well tomorrow. If Shakib bhai and Taijul bhai can add a few more runs, it will help us in the second innings. That's the main thing: we have to bat well in the second innings."     -BSS


