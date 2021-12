Olivier returns to South Africa squad for India series

JOHANNESBURG, DEC 7: Fast bowler Duanne Olivier was on Tuesday named in a 21-man South African squad for a three-Test series against India, starting in Centurion on December 26.

The 29-year-old signed a Kolpak deal with Yorkshire in 2019 and declared that he wanted to qualify for England.

He spent three seasons with the English county.

The strongly-built fast bowler returned to the South African domestic system this season and in four first-class matches for the Johannesburg-based Lions team has taken 28 wickets at an average of 11.10.

Olivier took 48 wickets in 10 Tests before signing for Yorkshire, including a man of the series performance of 24 wickets at an average of 14.70 in 2018/19.

Olivier's success was built on hostile, short-pitched bowling on helpful pitches in Centurion, Johannesburg and Cape Town -- the venues for the upcoming series against India.

He had a relatively modest return of 75 wickets at an average of 32.42 in 25 first-class matches for Yorkshire.

The 21 players named by Cricket South Africa provide cover in all departments in case of injuries.

The players will go into a bio-secure environment for the duration of the Test series.

There are six uncapped players in an expanded squad, including three fast bowlers in Glenton Stuurman, Marco Jansen and Sisanda Magala.

Other uncapped players are batsmen Sarel Erwee and Ryan Rickelton and off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen.

Squad:

Dean Elgar (capt), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Duanne Olivier, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wkt). -AFP