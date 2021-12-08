Nepal women in Dhaka, others arriving today

SAFF U-19 Women's ChampionshipThe Nepal Women's National Football Team became the first to arrive Dhaka on Tuesday ahead of the SAFF Under-19 Women's Championship 2021 to be held in the city from 11 to 22 December.

The Nepal women landed in the city at 3:25 pm. The Other competitors including Sri Lanka, Bhutan and India women are also arriving today (Wednesday). Among them, the Lankans are due at 9:30 am while Bhutan women are to arrive at 11:30 pm and India team is to arrive at 6:10 pm.

All the matches of SAFF Under-19 Women's Championship 2021 are to be held at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur.

It is the 2nd edition of the under-19 women's event arranged by the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF). The first edition of the event was hosted in Bhutan in 2018.

Bangladesh is the defending champion of the championship while Nepal is the runner-up, India third placer and the host Bhutan fourth. Riding on a loner of a prominent centre-back Masura Parvin, the Bangladesh women defeated Nepal by 1-0 goal in an exciting final on 7 October 2018 at Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu. Bangladesh striker Sirat Jahan Swapna was the top scorer of the event netting highest eight goals.

In the third place decider, India managed a 1-0 win over the host.

Now, Bangladesh FF, with the help of SAFF, is arranging the second edition of the championship. The local organising committee members set in a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the preparations and updates regarding the Championship. Committee chairperson Mahfuza Akter Kiron presided over the meeting.







