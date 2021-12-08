Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 December, 2021, 3:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh U-19 lifts tri-nation trophy in India

Published : Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 277

Sourav Ganguly, President of Board of Control for Cricket in India handing over the Under-19 tri-nation series trophy to Bangladesh Under-19 team captain on Tuesday. photo: FACEBOOK

Sourav Ganguly, President of Board of Control for Cricket in India handing over the Under-19 tri-nation series trophy to Bangladesh Under-19 team captain on Tuesday. photo: FACEBOOK

Bangladesh Under-19 team lifted the title of tri-nation series, hosted by India, after crushing Indian U-19 'B' team by a mammoth 181 runs on Tuesday.
The Bangladesh youngsters remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, which also involved Indian U-19 'A' team.
Bangladesh failed to play full 50 overs but put up 234 in 41.4 overs after being sent to bat first.
The visitors were put in troublesome situation after being reduced to 115-7. But Aich Mollah and Ashiqur Rahman brought the side back in contest with 94-run partnership.
Aich missed out on a ton by just seven runs. He struck 10 fours and two sixes for his 93 off 91. Ashiqur contributed with 50 off 58.
Indian U-19 'B' team, however, was skittled out for just 53 runs after failing to deal with Naimu Rohman Noyon who scalped 4-16. Ashiqur and Mehrab Hasan gave him ably support taking two wickets apiece.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hosted India U-19 A, India U-19 B and Bangladesh U-19 teams in the triangular series to help the young players get some much needed practice ahead of the U-19 World Cup 2022 in the West Indies.
Bangladesh are the defending champions of ICC Under-19 World Cup.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh move  in women's doubles event final
Defensive mindset wouldn't have worked here: Shanto  
Olivier returns to South Africa squad for India series
Nepal women in Dhaka, others arriving today
Bangladesh U-19 lifts tri-nation trophy in India
Awful batting display, hosts nearby follow on
Bangabandhu Int'l Badminton Junior Challenge begins
Korea, Japan hockey teams arrive today


Latest News
Prisoner dies in Noakhali jail
18 stranded workers rescued from Bay
Dhaka-Delhi could be benefitted in generating hydropower in Nepal, Bhutan: PM
Two children drown in Faridpur
Bangladesh, India to drive SA’s growth, prosperity: US
30 institutions receive Green Award 2020
20 to be hanged for killing BUET student Abrar Fahad
Bangladesh 72/4 at lunch
Tokyo governor plans to introduce same-sex marriage next year
Boris Johnson under fire over video of staff joking about lockdown party
Most Read News
Rohingyas sue Facebook for $150bn over hate speech
Saudi Arabia and Oman sign deals worth $30 bn
Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID shots with Moderna gives better immune response
Bangladesh’s total Covid fatalities stand at 28,010
Continuous rains damage Aman paddy, lentil in Barguna
Indonesian volcano eruption death toll rises to 34
BNP plans to take legal action against Murad
HC asks to remove Murad's obscene audios, videos from social media
Pakistan lose 2 early wickets on 4th day of Dhaka test
Man killed in Panchagarh road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft