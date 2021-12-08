Bangladesh U-19 lifts tri-nation trophy in India



Sourav Ganguly, President of Board of Control for Cricket in India handing over the Under-19 tri-nation series trophy to Bangladesh Under-19 team captain on Tuesday. photo: FACEBOOK

The Bangladesh youngsters remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, which also involved Indian U-19 'A' team.

Bangladesh failed to play full 50 overs but put up 234 in 41.4 overs after being sent to bat first.

The visitors were put in troublesome situation after being reduced to 115-7. But Aich Mollah and Ashiqur Rahman brought the side back in contest with 94-run partnership.

Aich missed out on a ton by just seven runs. He struck 10 fours and two sixes for his 93 off 91. Ashiqur contributed with 50 off 58.

Indian U-19 'B' team, however, was skittled out for just 53 runs after failing to deal with Naimu Rohman Noyon who scalped 4-16. Ashiqur and Mehrab Hasan gave him ably support taking two wickets apiece.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hosted India U-19 A, India U-19 B and Bangladesh U-19 teams in the triangular series to help the young players get some much needed practice ahead of the U-19 World Cup 2022 in the West Indies.

Bangladesh are the defending champions of ICC Under-19 World Cup. -BSS











