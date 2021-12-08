Awful batting display, hosts nearby follow on



Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (L) plays a shot during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 7, 2021. photo: AFP

Due to bad weather resulting by the cyclone 'Zawad', the play of day 1 was stopped after 57 overs and ball rolled for 6.2 overs in the following day. The 3rd day's game was abandoned without single delivery. The play of Tuesday commenced 70 minutes later than the scheduled time and Pakistan resumed their 1st inning from Sunday's 188 for two.

Visitors lost both the set batters within the 1st hour of the day's game. Azhar Ali departed scoring 59 while Skipper Babar Azam got out writing 76 runs next to his name. Fawad Alam and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan started to show aggression to score as quickly as they can. They remained undivided adding 103 runs in the 5th wicket's partnership. The innings declaration came soon after the completion of Fawad's half century while Rizwan was batting on 53. Pakistan meanwhile, posted 300 runs on the board losing four wickets.

Taijul Islam took two wickets while Ebadat Hossain and Khaled Hossain shared rest two wickets between them. The wicket of Pakistan skipper Babar was the maiden international prey for Khaled, who was debuted in 2018 and played three Tests so far.

Bangladesh in reply, were 76 for seven in their 1st innings batting 26 overs. Debutant Mahmudul Hasan Joy had gone for a duck when Bangladesh just opened their account. He danced down the wicket to defend a turner from Sajid Khan that kissed Joy's bat to nest in the safe hand of Babar standing at the slip cordon. Joy's opening mate Shadman Islam threw his wicket playing a lofty shot and was caught at deep.

Skipper Mominul Haque had fallen run out scoring one while Mushfiqur Rahim gave a simple catch at cover showing rush of bloods. Mushi managed five runs as Bangladesh were in serious trouble losing four wickets to collect 31 runs. The condition worsened by Liton Das and Mehidy Miraz. Liton gave a return catch to Sajid while Miraz opened the stumps to play a sweep shot even before scoring anything.

Nazmul Hossain Shanto followed the 'attack is the best defence' procedure, who returned dugout after amassing 30 runs despite he got couple of lives. He was caught behind the wickets and took a review. Replay found Nauman Ali guilty for over stepping. No ball therefore, rescued him when he was 21 while he survived again when he was at 22. A confident Pakistan review for LBW missed the leg stump. Poor Shanto however, failed to utilise his lives.

Shakib Al Hasan was sent at seven to bat! The experienced campaigner was batting on 23 while Taijul was yet to score till the days' play called off due to bad light almost one hour before the scheduled time.

Today's game will begin at 9:30am and minimum 98 overs will be bowled if the weather permits.









