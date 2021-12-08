Bangabandhu Int'l Badminton Junior Challenge begins

Bangabandhu-Bangladesh Int'l Badminton Junior Challenge has begun on Tuesday marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Bangladesh Badminton Federation's (BBF) president and information commissioner Dr. Abdul Malek formally inaugurated the three-day meet as the chief guest at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium in the city.

BBF's general secretary Kabirul Islam, BBF's joint secretary Ziaul Haque Jewel and Bangladesh badminton team's manager Ariful Haque, were among others, present inaugural ceremony.

On the first day of the competition, Shahed Ahmed, Solaiman Akib and Raju Ahmed won their respective men's singles matches.

Seventy five shuttlers from six countries -- Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Indonesia, Malaysia, India and host Bangladesh -- are participating in the tournament, organized by BBF. -BSS











