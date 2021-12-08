Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 December, 2021, 3:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangabandhu Int'l Badminton Junior Challenge begins

Published : Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 238

Bangabandhu-Bangladesh Int'l Badminton Junior Challenge has begun on Tuesday marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Bangladesh Badminton Federation's (BBF) president and information commissioner Dr. Abdul Malek formally inaugurated the three-day meet as the chief guest at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium in the city.
BBF's general secretary Kabirul Islam, BBF's joint secretary Ziaul Haque Jewel and Bangladesh badminton team's manager Ariful Haque, were among others, present inaugural ceremony.
On the first day of the competition, Shahed Ahmed, Solaiman Akib and Raju Ahmed won their respective men's singles matches.
Seventy five shuttlers from six countries -- Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Indonesia, Malaysia, India and host Bangladesh -- are participating in the tournament, organized by BBF.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh move  in women's doubles event final
Defensive mindset wouldn't have worked here: Shanto  
Olivier returns to South Africa squad for India series
Nepal women in Dhaka, others arriving today
Bangladesh U-19 lifts tri-nation trophy in India
Awful batting display, hosts nearby follow on
Bangabandhu Int'l Badminton Junior Challenge begins
Korea, Japan hockey teams arrive today


Latest News
Prisoner dies in Noakhali jail
18 stranded workers rescued from Bay
Dhaka-Delhi could be benefitted in generating hydropower in Nepal, Bhutan: PM
Two children drown in Faridpur
Bangladesh, India to drive SA’s growth, prosperity: US
30 institutions receive Green Award 2020
20 to be hanged for killing BUET student Abrar Fahad
Bangladesh 72/4 at lunch
Tokyo governor plans to introduce same-sex marriage next year
Boris Johnson under fire over video of staff joking about lockdown party
Most Read News
Rohingyas sue Facebook for $150bn over hate speech
Saudi Arabia and Oman sign deals worth $30 bn
Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID shots with Moderna gives better immune response
Bangladesh’s total Covid fatalities stand at 28,010
Continuous rains damage Aman paddy, lentil in Barguna
Indonesian volcano eruption death toll rises to 34
BNP plans to take legal action against Murad
HC asks to remove Murad's obscene audios, videos from social media
Pakistan lose 2 early wickets on 4th day of Dhaka test
Man killed in Panchagarh road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft