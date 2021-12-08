Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 December, 2021, 3:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Korea, Japan hockey teams arrive today

Published : Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 248

Korea and Japan, as the first hockey teams, will arrive today (Wednesday) night to take part in the Hero Men's Asian Champions Trophy scheduled to be held from December 14-22 at the Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in the city.
Singapore Air Lines flight carrying the two teams is expected to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 9 pm.
Apart from host Bangladesh, Korea, Japan and three other countries--India, Pakistan and Malaysia-- will compete in the six-nation prestigious tournament.
India and Pakistan will arrive in the city on Friday (Dec 10). The Indian team will land at 12.30 pm while the Pakistan team will land at 16.40 pm.
Malaysian team, as the last team, will arrive in the city on Sunday (Dec 12) at 10 pm.
It will be the sixth edition of Men's Asian Champions Trophy and Bangladesh, for the first time, are going to take part in the tournament being a host country.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh move  in women's doubles event final
Defensive mindset wouldn't have worked here: Shanto  
Olivier returns to South Africa squad for India series
Nepal women in Dhaka, others arriving today
Bangladesh U-19 lifts tri-nation trophy in India
Awful batting display, hosts nearby follow on
Bangabandhu Int'l Badminton Junior Challenge begins
Korea, Japan hockey teams arrive today


Latest News
Prisoner dies in Noakhali jail
18 stranded workers rescued from Bay
Dhaka-Delhi could be benefitted in generating hydropower in Nepal, Bhutan: PM
Two children drown in Faridpur
Bangladesh, India to drive SA’s growth, prosperity: US
30 institutions receive Green Award 2020
20 to be hanged for killing BUET student Abrar Fahad
Bangladesh 72/4 at lunch
Tokyo governor plans to introduce same-sex marriage next year
Boris Johnson under fire over video of staff joking about lockdown party
Most Read News
Rohingyas sue Facebook for $150bn over hate speech
Saudi Arabia and Oman sign deals worth $30 bn
Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID shots with Moderna gives better immune response
Bangladesh’s total Covid fatalities stand at 28,010
Continuous rains damage Aman paddy, lentil in Barguna
Indonesian volcano eruption death toll rises to 34
BNP plans to take legal action against Murad
HC asks to remove Murad's obscene audios, videos from social media
Pakistan lose 2 early wickets on 4th day of Dhaka test
Man killed in Panchagarh road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft