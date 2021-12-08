Korea, Japan hockey teams arrive today

Korea and Japan, as the first hockey teams, will arrive today (Wednesday) night to take part in the Hero Men's Asian Champions Trophy scheduled to be held from December 14-22 at the Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in the city.

Singapore Air Lines flight carrying the two teams is expected to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 9 pm.

Apart from host Bangladesh, Korea, Japan and three other countries--India, Pakistan and Malaysia-- will compete in the six-nation prestigious tournament.

India and Pakistan will arrive in the city on Friday (Dec 10). The Indian team will land at 12.30 pm while the Pakistan team will land at 16.40 pm.

Malaysian team, as the last team, will arrive in the city on Sunday (Dec 12) at 10 pm.

It will be the sixth edition of Men's Asian Champions Trophy and Bangladesh, for the first time, are going to take part in the tournament being a host country. -BSS









