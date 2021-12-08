

Nahida nominated for ICC Player of the Month

Nahida grabbed 11 wickets during Zimbabwe tour last month as Bangladesh claimed a 3-0 series victory against host divas. She hauled five wickets for 21 runs in the third match in Bulawayo, which is the 2nd incident of a fifer in WODIs.

The southpaw picked two further wickets to ensure a memorable victory over Pakistan in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 in Harare, which played a pivotal role in qualifying Tigresses in the forthcoming World Cup in New Zealand next year. She thereby, claimed 13 wickets in four ODIs at that period at an economy rate of 2.22.

Beside Nahida, left-arm spinner Anam Amin of Pakistan and West Indies all-rounder Haley Matthews are also nominated for the award while Aussie opener David Warner, Pakistan opening batter Abid Ali and New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee got the nomination in Men's category.









