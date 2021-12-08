Video
Wednesday, 8 December, 2021
Sports

Nahida nominated for ICC Player of the Month

Published : Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Nahida Akter, the left arm spinner of Bangladesh National Women's cricket team, is shortlisted for the ICC Player of the Month for November 2021 as the 1st first Bangladesh women player to write the name on that prestigious list.
Nahida grabbed 11 wickets during Zimbabwe tour last month as Bangladesh claimed a 3-0 series victory against host divas. She hauled five wickets for 21 runs in the third match in Bulawayo, which is the 2nd incident of a fifer in WODIs.
The southpaw picked two further wickets to ensure a memorable victory over Pakistan in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 in Harare, which played a pivotal role in qualifying Tigresses in the forthcoming World Cup in New Zealand next year. She thereby, claimed 13 wickets in four ODIs at that period at an economy rate of 2.22.
Beside Nahida, left-arm spinner Anam Amin of Pakistan and West Indies all-rounder Haley Matthews are also nominated for the award while Aussie opener David Warner, Pakistan opening batter Abid Ali and New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee got the nomination in Men's category.


