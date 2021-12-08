ATAB decry illogical hike in mid-East air fare by airline syndicate

The leaders of the Association of Travel Agencies of Bangladesh (ATAB) alleged that syndicates of various airlines, operating in the country, have increased plane fares for Middle Eastern countries illogically and unethically.

They have urged the government to fix the plane fare of different airlines at a tolerable level, so that the Middle East-bound passengers can travel to the countries smoothly.

The demand was placed at a press conference organized by ATAB at a hotel in Dhaka. ATAB President Mansur Ahmed Kamal read out the keynote in the programme.

Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) president Shahadat Hossain Taslim, ATAB vice president Jumman Chowdhury and NC Boiragi Babu, secretary Mazharul Haque Bhuiyan, FORAB secretary general Md. Mohiuddin, Recruiting Agencies Oikya Parishad president Tipu Sultan, HAAB vice president Yakub Ali Sharafati were also present at the press conference.

Besides, leaders of an electoral group of Hajj agencies have convened a press conference at Dhaka Reporters' Unity on Wednesday.