Liberation of BD changed political map of South Asia: Doraiswami

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami said the liberation of Bangladesh has changed the political and ideological map of South-Asia and proved beyond doubt that the common bonds of culture, civilization, and language transcend the false theory that different religious groups cannot live together.

"The War of Liberation and our close alliance and partnership in freeing Bangladesh from Pakistani oppression had many components that secured the victory of December 16," he said while addressing a reception on Monday evening.

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka hosted a reception and cultural programme at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre as part of the first Bangladesh-India Friendship Day.

The day marks the recognition of an independent and sovereign Bangladesh by India and Bhutan, fifty years ago - ten days before Bangladesh was actually liberated.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury graced the occasion as the chief guest. Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdu Momen, senior representatives from the government of Bangladesh, including Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, the Chief of the Army Staff, Secretaries to the Government, senior officials, IGP of Police, leaders of business and industry, media, academia and civil society were present.

He said the liberation struggle also emphasized the inevitability of the victory of truth and justice over brutality and oppression.

Mentioning that the two countries are the closest partners in the political, diplomatic, commercial, economic, developmental, cultural, security, and even people-to-people fronts, he said Bangladesh and India will have much to do in the next 50 years to build the foundation of the two countries' friendship and history together.









