Wednesday, 8 December, 2021, 3:02 PM
Endemic violence against women disgrace to civilization, humanity, say experts

Published : Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209
Staff Correspondent

Experts said that the multidimensional forms (images) of violence against women in a society are a disgrace to civilization and humanity.
They also noted that the educated people are more engaged in exploiting women although such cases are not very much visible due to their tendency to keep it secret due to their social status.
The made this comment at a round table meeting on 'Violence Against women and Steps Need to Prevent' organised by Workers Resources Centre ( WRC) at the National Press Club on Tuesday.
Rashedul Alam, Vice Chairman of WRC, said that women are victims of various forms of tortures and very often received such violence more from the educated people than the uneducated.
Shammin Sultana, Programme Officer, ILO RMGGB-2 and Chairman of the Gender and Diversity Committee, said there were several causes of violence against women.
Referring to such situation, she said people from every section of the society must pay attention to this issue so that a safe environment can be created for women.
"We need to ensure that women are safe in the work place," she said.
Chowdhury Ashiqul Alam, Chairman of the WRC said, "Men need to change the attitude towards women.
Besides it is our moral duty to ensure their safety by creating a conducive work environment for them socially and in the workplace.
He also suggested forming an anti-sexual harassment committee to eradicate violence and sexual harassment against women.
Earlier, Fahmina Kashem Mishu, Vice Chairman of the Women's Committee of the WRC, presented the keynote paper addressing the roundtable meeting.
During this time, she highlighted the perspective of the Women's Violence Prevention Day, torture and harassment and various issues to be done in the future.
She said the multi-dimensional image of violence against women in the society is a disgrace to civilization and humanity.
"So there is no time to disagree. Not only women, child abuse is going on in parallel," she said.





