2 more die of dengue

Death toll from dengue rose to100 as two more died of the infection while 119 people were hospitalized in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 91 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 28 to hospitals outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 27,779 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to December 7. So far, 27,294 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 256. Of them, 180 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 76 are receiving it outside the capital.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 100 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Some 12 people died in July, 34 in August, 23 in September and 22 in October, seven in November, two in December so far.

Among 27,779 infected, a total of , 557 were diagnosed with dengue in December, 3,567 in November 5,604 in October, 7,841 in September, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.









