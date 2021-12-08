Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 December, 2021, 3:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

UGC to host int’l  4IR confce on Dec10

Published : Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 290
Staff Correspondent

University Grants Commission (UGC) will host a two-day international conference on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on December 10.
UGC is hosting the conference titled "4th Industrial Revolution and Beyond," to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of independence, reads a press release. President Abdul Hamid will inaugurate the event at a virtual platform and deliver the speech of the chief guest.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be present as the chief guest at the closing event on 11 December.
A press conference was held at the UGC Auditorium on Tuesday to highlight the overall preparations for the international conference. UGC Chairman Prof Kazi Shahidullah said the conference would create a network of communication between national and international level academics and researchers.
"At the same time, a bridge of cooperation will be built between the industrial and commercial institutions as well as the institutions of higher learning," he added. The conference will determine the role of higher education institutions in the country in addressing the challenges of the 4IR and harnessing its potential, he added.
The conference will be attended by eminent academics, technologists and researchers from the country, including three Nobel laureates - Oliver Hart, Konstantin Novoselov, Takaaki Kajita - alongside seven world-renowned scientists.
Prof Sajjad Hossain, the chairperson of the organising committee, said the conference is aimed at solving existing problems in various fields at the national level including 4R technologies - artificial intelligence, IoT, data analytics, blockchain and cloud computing.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ATAB decry illogical hike in mid-East air fare by airline syndicate
A large size poster of models in colourful outfits at the fair
Liberation of BD changed political map of South Asia: Doraiswami
Endemic violence against women disgrace to civilization, humanity, say experts
2 more die of dengue
UGC to host int’l  4IR confce on Dec10
BD for peaceful solution to border, Teesta water issues
Border killings remain an irritant, FM Momen tells Shringla


Latest News
Prisoner dies in Noakhali jail
18 stranded workers rescued from Bay
Dhaka-Delhi could be benefitted in generating hydropower in Nepal, Bhutan: PM
Two children drown in Faridpur
Bangladesh, India to drive SA’s growth, prosperity: US
30 institutions receive Green Award 2020
20 to be hanged for killing BUET student Abrar Fahad
Bangladesh 72/4 at lunch
Tokyo governor plans to introduce same-sex marriage next year
Boris Johnson under fire over video of staff joking about lockdown party
Most Read News
Rohingyas sue Facebook for $150bn over hate speech
Saudi Arabia and Oman sign deals worth $30 bn
Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID shots with Moderna gives better immune response
Bangladesh’s total Covid fatalities stand at 28,010
Continuous rains damage Aman paddy, lentil in Barguna
Indonesian volcano eruption death toll rises to 34
BNP plans to take legal action against Murad
HC asks to remove Murad's obscene audios, videos from social media
Pakistan lose 2 early wickets on 4th day of Dhaka test
Man killed in Panchagarh road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft