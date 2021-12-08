UGC to host int’l  4IR confce on Dec10

University Grants Commission (UGC) will host a two-day international conference on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on December 10.

UGC is hosting the conference titled "4th Industrial Revolution and Beyond," to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of independence, reads a press release. President Abdul Hamid will inaugurate the event at a virtual platform and deliver the speech of the chief guest.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be present as the chief guest at the closing event on 11 December.

A press conference was held at the UGC Auditorium on Tuesday to highlight the overall preparations for the international conference. UGC Chairman Prof Kazi Shahidullah said the conference would create a network of communication between national and international level academics and researchers.

"At the same time, a bridge of cooperation will be built between the industrial and commercial institutions as well as the institutions of higher learning," he added. The conference will determine the role of higher education institutions in the country in addressing the challenges of the 4IR and harnessing its potential, he added.

The conference will be attended by eminent academics, technologists and researchers from the country, including three Nobel laureates - Oliver Hart, Konstantin Novoselov, Takaaki Kajita - alongside seven world-renowned scientists.

Prof Sajjad Hossain, the chairperson of the organising committee, said the conference is aimed at solving existing problems in various fields at the national level including 4R technologies - artificial intelligence, IoT, data analytics, blockchain and cloud computing.







